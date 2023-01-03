Leaked? In a post, Julio Casares delivers two reinforcements and the midfielder leaves São Paulo

São Paulo fans turn their attention to São Paulo’s transfer market for the 2023 season, aiming to improve the squad. More than the already confirmed departures, names quoted to reinforce the Morumbi team are again the subject of São Paulo after a publication made by President Julio Casares.

On his Instagram, the club’s president reposted a montage of the cast made by cartoonist Milton Trajano, and some details caught the eye: the inclusion of Jhegson Méndez and Alan Franco. It is worth remembering that both players are close to being announced by Tricolor. (See post below)

However, another fact observed in the image is the absence of midfielder Patrick, which may indicate his departure from São Paulo. It should be noted that the player is on Atlético Mineiro’s radar, even after Soberano’s initial refusal, as Galo remains confident of an agreement with São Paulo.

Regarding Alan Franco and Méndez, the Morumbi club works to conclude negotiations as soon as possible. About the defender, Tricolor negotiated to hire him on loan until the end of 2023 with a fixed purchase option, however, the possibility of definitive acquisition became a priority.

With the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder, who was an absolute starter in the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar for the Ecuador national team, he should sign a contract for three years. At the age of 25, Méndez is seen by the board as an excellent market opportunity, as he is a young player.

