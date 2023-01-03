Learn about the stages of the embalming process carried out on Pelé’s body

Skin died on December 29, 2022, in São Paulo, and will only be buried on January 3, 2023, in the city of Santos, in Baixada Paulista. The body of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the King of Football, underwent an embalming process so that the corpse is preserved for longer.

Pelé – TV Globo/Disclosure/Reinaldo Marques

The treatment decided by the family of the former player who had been fighting colon cancer since 2021 has several stages, and The fuxico now tells how they are made, according to information obtained from Funerária Santa Casa.

Step 1: Body wash

The first stage of cadaver embalming consists of cleaning it. The clothes are removed from the body, then an internal and then external wash begins. For this phase, specific chemical products are used, such as germicides. The goal is to eliminate bacteria, which can cause the acceleration of decomposition.

Pele died of cancer. Photo: Playback/Instagram @pele

Step 2: Draining the blood

After the washing is done, the embalmer proceeds to drain the blood. His withdrawal is important to avoid bruising, as far as possible, and clotting. In this way, an incision is made in the area between the shoulder and the neck of the deceased. Through it a pipe is inserted into the body and the blood is diverted.

Step 3: Chemical solution injection

Now that the blood has been drawn, a chemical solution consisting of water and formaldehyde is injected.. these are components important for the conservation of the cadaver. Therefore, this is the most significant step. In it, the incision made in the previous step is used.

Pelé, the King of the World Cups. Photo: Disclosure

Step 4: Suture

After draining and injecting the compound, the incision has served its purpose and can be closed. At this stage, the embalmer is dedicated to closing the cut made.

Step 5: Body massage

With the incision properly closed, the professional massages the body. The objective is to remove the hardness mortis of stiff muscles. Thus, it gives a more natural presentation and closer to life to the cadaver. In addition, it avoids the scare of those who touch the body.

Kylian Mbappé shaking hands with Pele – Grosby Group

Step 6: Clothing and necromakeup

The final step in dead body embalming is the effective preparation of the body for the wake. In it, the corpse is dressed in the clothes chosen by the family or by the dead person still alive. There is also necro-makeup, which favors the deceased to have a more natural appearance and hides stains. Afterwards, he can already be forwarded to the procession.

DEATH

Pelé leaves the scene at the age of 82. Playback: Instagram

Edson Arantes do NascimentoO Skin, died on December 29, 2022. The former player who had been fighting bowel cancer since 2021 had been hospitalized at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in the south of the city, since November 29, when he was admitted with swelling in Whole body. There, the former athlete was identified by the clinical staff as having anasarca, a generalized swelling, in addition to an edemigenic syndrome and decompensated heart failure.

The news of the death was confirmed by Kely Nascimento, one of the king’s daughters. “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” she wrote.

On November 30, according to ESPN, Pelé was restless. He was diagnosed with mental confusion when he arrived at the hospital and the tests he had been undergoing were also to check for the possibility of hepatic encephalopathy, that is, the deterioration of brain function that occurs in people with severe liver disease, because toxic substances normally eliminated by the liver accumulate in the blood and reach the brain.

Although the children had tried to reassure the fans, Pelé’s state of health was already worrying doctors and family members, as the chemotherapy he was undergoing was not obtaining satisfactory answers to control the tumors that had spread to various parts of his body. Pelé was also having trouble eating, which left him even more weakened.

