LG is coming back? São Paulo advances to bring new sponsorships

São Paulo continues to work in search of new reinforcements and news for the fans for the next season. However, the Morumbi club also seems to be aiming to strengthen itself not only with players, but also with new sponsors.

READ ALSO: Just need to announce? Imminent reinforcement of Ceni likes post and indicates agreement with São Paulo

This is because, according to information from journalist Alexsander, a reporter for ‘Terra’ and ‘Bola Vip’, Tricolor is working to reach an agreement with three more sponsorships for 2023. See post details below:

São Paulo is working to close with three more sponsorships (two in the shirt and one in the shorts). It is expected that the agreements will come out before the team’s debut in Paulistão. — Alexsander (@_alexsander) December 30, 2022

LG coming back? Remember how the agreement with Tricolor was in the final of the Sudamericana

The club from São Paulo managed to close an agreement with LG to stamp the brand on the t-shirt in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana final against Independiente del Valle, held in Córdoba, Argentina. The brand of the South Korean multinational was stamped on the Soberano’s shirt, as had happened in the 2021 Paulista Championship final, which ended with the title for Tricolor São Paulo.

On the occasion, LG occupied the space in the collarbone of the shirt, which until then was reserved for the North American streaming platform Roku. Therefore, the one-year contract with the company had ended and was not renewed. With the opening of space, LG entered the shirt.

The return of the brand to the uniform was a strategy adopted by the club’s marketing department to earn money with the team’s sporting performance. It is worth remembering that LG has also sponsored São Paulo from 2001 to 2010, in one of the most successful partnerships in Brazilian football.

São Paulo, Patrocínio, LG, 2023, SPFC