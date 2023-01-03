Logan Lerman Reveals What Advice He’d Give New Percy Jackson Actor | Celebrity

Logan Lerman/Percy Jackson/Internet/Playback

Officially passing the baton Percy Jackson for a new actor who will play the demigod in the next series of disney+in an interview, Logan Lerman what advice would you give to Walker Scobell.

Commissioned since 2020 by himself Rick Riordanauthor of the best-selling title saga, the adaptation for streaming comes after two films not so well accepted by the public, although its cast formed by names like Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T Jacksonare forever in the imagination of fans for their great performances in bringing the franchise’s characters to the screen.

Promoting the 2nd and final season of huntersin conversations with the comic bookthe actor Logan Lermanformer interpreter of Percy Jacksontore up praise for Walker Scobell, young actor who will bring the famous character to life, in addition to revealing what advice he would give to the rising star.

“I don’t think he needs any advice. The kid is really talented. The only advice I can give him is, just enjoy it while you’re at it. I think when you’re young, at least when I was younger, you almost forget to have fun because you’re part of something big. I really enjoyed it while I was playing Percy. Just enjoy every second. That would be the only thing I would say to him. I would feel a little silly giving you advice. He is great. And he’s there for a reason. Just do your job.”

As the interview continued, Logan Lerman also told what he expects from the new adaptation of Percy Jacksonbetting that the series for the platform will be “excellent”.

“I just think this adaptation is going to be great. I think the actors are so good and the creative team looks great. Obviously, it’s Rick Riordan. It’s going to be exactly what it’s supposed to be, and I hope the fans like it. I will definitely watch. I’m curious to see what they did with it. I have no doubt it will be good.”

More information about the Percy Jackson series

starring Walker Scobellthe cast of the production still counts with Leah Sava Jeffries like Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri like Grover, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn playing Clarisse La Rue, daughter of Ares, olivea morton will be Nancy Bobofit, Adam Copeland like Ares, Lin-Manuel Miranda like Hermes and among others. the show has James Reel directing the pilot episode.

the series of Percy Jackson and the olympians premiere forecast for 2024 on streaming disney+.