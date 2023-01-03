Looks? Fans joke about the resemblance between Pumita and Marcelo Adnet

Vasco is close to announcing the signing of right-back José Luis Rodríguez, known as “Pumita”. The Uruguayan should be announced as part of the club’s reinforcement this Tuesday. Even before the announcement is made, however, the player’s name already reverberates among fans, and for an unusual reason.

On social networks, several profiles joked about the similarity between the player and comedian Marcelo Adnet.

“Marcelo Adnet is different…” joked one fan. “Marcelo Adnet platinumed his hair and Vasco fell for the conversation that he is a real player kkkkkk”, said another.

game style

The “Pumita” who should land at Colina is a right-back with offensive qualities. At the age of 26, he was Uruguayan champion with Nacional and called up to defend his country in the World Cup in Qatar. The fact caused him to be honored by the Montevideo club at the end of the season.

Good in attack and crosses, Pumita has a history in Uruguay’s youth teams, but has never played for the main team. He went to the World Cup in the Middle East, but didn’t play.

With a good height, 1.86m, he is also strong in the aerial ball. He likes to enter the opponent’s area, and can be better used in a game scheme with three defenders.