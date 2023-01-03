Lost the cell phone? Find out how to track it

who never forgot cell somewhere and got completely desperate? Also, imagine that you have lost your device and don’t even know where to start looking for it. Or think about the possibility of having your device stolen or stolen.

This type of situation is scary just imagining it, but don’t worry. In the article below, we will explain how to track the cell phone through some settings on the device itself.

Current models, whether iOS or android, already have some of their own tools that make it possible to track the device easily and quickly. Check below how to configure it so that it is possible to locate the cell phone, if necessary.

iOS Devices

Whether it’s an iPhone or an iPad, it’s possible to configure the device to track it if necessary. The function is known as “Find My iPhone”. To activate it, just follow these steps:

Go to “iPhone settings”;

Tap the name at the top of the screen;

Then find the iPhone or iPad you want to track;

Select the device;

Check if the option is on “On” for “Find iPhone”;

When accessing, check if the commands are activated, including “Last location”.

After all options enabled, you can track iPad or iPhone in three ways:

Accessing the iCloud search engine in any browser;

Through the “Settings” app on the iPhone;

Through the “Search” app on iOS.

In the case of the iCloud search engine, you must access it with your Apple ID login and password. Once opened, the location is provided automatically. Three options are also offered when accessing the “(i)” icon:

Erase iPhone: as the name implies, all the contents of the device are erased, the cell phone is blocked and it becomes unavailable to track it through the search engine;

Play sound: also, as the name says, the cell phone rings;

Lost mode: the device is blocked from access and its location is automatically sent, including location history. It is still possible to configure a message, requesting that the device be returned.

In the first and last option, the device is blocked, and can only be accessed again after the iCloud login and password, already defined, are correctly filled in.

Android Devices

Android devices also have tracking options. If you need to track your Android phone, just follow these steps:

Go to device settings;

Access the Google option;

Select “Find my device”;

Check if the key is already active, if not, activate it.

Performing the previous step by step, it becomes possible to see the location of the device in “Find my cell phone / device”, found in Google’s device manager. When accessed, the manager provides three options, similar to Apple’s:

Clean: erases all content from the device, the cell phone is blocked and is unavailable to track it through the device manager;

Play sound: an alarm is triggered for five minutes, regardless of whether the cell phone is in silent mode or not;

Lock: Lock the device until a password is entered.

For all these measurements, the device needs to be connected to the internet.

There are still options to track the device by two more methods, which are:

Type “find my device” into Google;

Access “android.com/find” in any browser.

Can the device be turned off?

Finally, it should be noted that Android devices need to be turned on for their location to be transmitted, as the applications use GPS data, which only work with the device turned on.

In the case of iOS, the location can be done even if the device is turned off. But this novelty requires the iOS 15 operating system update.