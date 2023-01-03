Lula goes to the wake with Janja and participates in prayer
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) attended Vila Belmiro, in Santos, this morning, for Pelé’s wake. He was accompanied by First Lady Janja.
- Lula left Brasilia, landed in Congonhas, in São Paulo, and then took a helicopter to Santos.
- The president landed at the Portuguesa Santista stadium and drove to Vila Belmiro.
- Lula greeted Pelé’s family members and the King’s widow, Márcia Aoki.
- Afterwards, with the presence of the president, a prayer was said around the coffin by Fathers Xavier and Toninho, from the Nossa Senhora do Carmo Parish and the São Judas Tadeu Sanctuary.
- Lula stayed for about 23 minutes in the tent reserved for family, friends and authorities and left Vila Belmiro afterwards.
- Pelé’s wake opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and should end at 10 am today.
- The burial will take place at the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, in Santos, and is scheduled for 12h.
Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.
See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro
Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro
Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro
Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake
Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake
Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro
Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin
Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro
Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake
Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake
Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake
Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin
Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé
Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral
Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral
Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s funeral in Vila Belmiro
Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro
Milton Neves next to Pelé’s coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Fans with Lionel Messi T-shirts attend Pelé’s funeral
Careca and Marcelinho Carioca attend Pelé’s wake
Careca observes King Pelé in the coffin during wake
Lula, on arrival at Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro
President Lula greets Pelé’s widow, Márcia Aoki, during a wake in Vila Belmiro
