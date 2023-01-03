Lula goes to the wake with Janja and participates in prayer

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) attended Vila Belmiro, in Santos, this morning, for Pelé’s wake. He was accompanied by First Lady Janja.

Lula left Brasilia, landed in Congonhas, in São Paulo, and then took a helicopter to Santos.

The president landed at the Portuguesa Santista stadium and drove to Vila Belmiro.

Lula greeted Pelé’s family members and the King’s widow, Márcia Aoki.

Afterwards, with the presence of the president, a prayer was said around the coffin by Fathers Xavier and Toninho, from the Nossa Senhora do Carmo Parish and the São Judas Tadeu Sanctuary.

Lula stayed for about 23 minutes in the tent reserved for family, friends and authorities and left Vila Belmiro afterwards.

Pelé’s wake opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and should end at 10 am today.

The burial will take place at the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, in Santos, and is scheduled for 12h.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro