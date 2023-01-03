Lula receives 11 heads of state on the 1st day

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) dedicated his first day in office, this Monday (1/2), to bilateral meetings with heads of state. The Brazilian representative received 11 foreign delegations at the Itamaraty Palace.

Despite reproducing protocol speeches, conversations with heads of state converged on topics such as closer diplomatic relations between countries, Brazil’s return to the international scene — based on its presence in regional forums and multilateral summits — and the prioritization of the climate agenda.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, defended that he sees President Lula as a “regional leader”, and celebrated the return of the PT to the government as a sign that the country will also return to regional forums and give impetus to Latin America.

An ally of the petista, the Argentine said that the last four years under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) represented a difficult moment for relations between the two countries, but that this is over.

“Argentina and Brazil are two indissolubly united countries, and no political moment can disturb that”, Fernández told the press after the meeting. He also confirmed the official visit of the Brazilian representative to Buenos Aires, on January 23rd.

Lula bilateral meetings (3) Lula in a meeting with the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce Alberto Catacora, at the Itamaraty PalaceIgo Estrela/Metrópoles squid bilateral encounters (1) Lula and Gabriel Boric, President of ChileIgo Estrela/Metrópoles Advertising by Metrópoles 1 partner squid bilateral meetings (2) Lula in conversation with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of PortugalIgo Estrela/Metrópoles Lula meets Chinese delegation Vice President of China Wang QishanIgo Estrela/Metrópoles 0

In the morning, the Brazilian president opened the agenda with the King of Spain, Felipe VI. Then he met with the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce; from Guinea Bissau,,, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; and from Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; besides Fernandez.

During the afternoon, Lula had bilateral meetings with the vice president of China, Wang Qisha; the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric. He later spoke with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, and representatives of the government of Gabon.

Venezuela issue

Chilean President Gabriel Boric highlighted issues such as strengthening democracy, combating fake news and defending science as common priorities between the two countries. During the conversation with Lula, the leader defended Venezuela’s reinsertion in the multilateral scenario.

“To find solutions, it is important to reincorporate into multilateral circuits. Problems are not solved by isolating countries, but by reincorporating them and strengthening democracy”, he defended.

According to Boric, he and Lula discussed how they can collaborate so that, in 2024, Venezuela has a “fully legitimate” electoral process. “The present government [venezuelano] will have to enter into an agreement with all sectors of society”, he concluded.

The Chilean leader also said that the two nations are working to develop a common mechanism for socioeconomic strengthening, as well as an environmental protection policy — to curb deforestation in the Amazon and the melting of Chilean glaciers.

Amazon and drug trafficking

Colombian Gustavo Petro stated that he and Lula made a “pact to save the Amazon rainforest”. According to the head of state, the meeting discussed topics such as green energy, environmental preservation and a policy to combat drug trafficking at the borders.

“A great pact to save the Amazon jungle in favor of humanity. Towards a change in drug policy; a Brazil that guarantees peace in Colombia and the study of the electrical interconnection of the Americas with clean energy sources”.

Like Petro, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, said that he and Lula reached an agreement to “deepen a broad work agenda for the benefit of the populations”, focusing on issues such as energy cooperation, border issues and the fight against illicit acts. transnational.

“Today in Brasilia we met with the new president of Brazil, brother Lula, with whom we decided to deepen a broad work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, which includes border issues, gas, electricity, urea, investment and trade”.

Brazil is Bolivia’s main trading partner and is the main destination for Bolivian exports. According to Itamaraty, relations with the country are considered a “priority” for the Brazilian government.

Guilhermo Lasso, from Ecuador, also pointed out that the first meeting with Lula revolved around the same themes that guided the South American meetings: national security, fighting crime on the borders and protecting the forest.

“In the same way, we highlight the importance of protecting the Amazon, the lung of the planet and an important axis of our government plan. We agree with the interest in restoring areas affected by mining activities”, he added.

international prestige

Early in the afternoon, Lula received a letter from President Xi Jinping from the vice-president of China, Wang Qishan. According to the president, the message expresses “greetings” and the desire to expand cooperation between the countries of the Chinese head of state.

“China is our biggest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries,” wrote Lula.

Marcelo Rabelo de Sousa, president of Portugal, defended that the new government represents the return of a “multilateral Brazil” and the return of the country to the “international scene and to organizations”. He added that having a Brazilian government active in the international community “is greatly missed”.

official visits

In addition to the trip to Buenos Aires, in the second half of January, to participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Lula has official visits scheduled for the United States and China in the first three months of his government.

With the presence of ambassadors and presidents, approximately 120 countries were represented at the ceremony. In all, 65 delegations were at the event — a number almost three times greater than that registered in the last presidential inauguration, of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).