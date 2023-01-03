Lula says that all Brazilians owe Pelé – 01/03/2023 – Sport

On the official channel of Santos Futebol Clube, president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave a statement about Pelé, who died last Thursday (29) and has been in mourning since Monday (2) at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of beach alvinegro.

The Chief Executive begins by saying he is speaking “not as President of the Republic, but as a Corinthians fan” who saw the team lose several matches to the rival led by the King.

“One very important thing about Pelé is that he forced us to watch a football game. Many times we like football not only for our team, we like someone who puts on a show, someone brilliant,” said Lula.

“Pele symbolizes the rise of the human species. […] He was a player who, very young, gained extraordinary prominence”.

The president still highlighted the King’s conduct. Lula claims that the former player, despite his fame, has always remained humble.

“We cannot compare Pelé to anyone. There is no one comparable to Pelé when it comes to a football player and a human being”.

“He did a lot for Brazil, he did a lot for the city of Santos, for Santos, São Paulo and the world”, declared Lula.

Lula completed the declaration with a request: that the Municipality of Santos show videos of the idol in all schools so that children are always reminded of the legacy of a man born “poor and black, in a country where prejudice is very much alive”.

“He always knew how to be Pelé, the best and most humble. We all owe him a little”, added Lula.

The president was this Tuesday morning in Vila Belmiro to pay his respects to Pelé. He arrived at Baixada Santista by helicopter, which landed in the field of Portuguesa Santista, very close to the stadium of the alvinegro team.

From the early hours of the morning, a strong security scheme was set up in front of the stadium.

The president entered the lawn at 9:12 am, hand in hand with First Lady Janja and accompanied by a delegation.

He was applauded by some of the last people passing by the tent where the coffin was. Some fans applauded the head of state and then sang the Santos anthem.