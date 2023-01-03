Malware for Linux invades websites using 30 different flaws – Tecnoblog

Admin 13 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 4 Views

In late 2022, new Linux malware was discovered. It manages to exploit 30 distinct flaws in various WordPress plugins and themes. Its purpose is to inject malicious JavaScript and offer the operator remote control over the systems. As a result, hackers could redirect websites for different purposes.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Apps you should NEVER download on your phone

By downloading various apps on mobile phones, users can be exposed to various spyware and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved