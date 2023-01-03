Marquinhos created controversy at PSG and ended up revealing the reason for his contempt for Neymar

Marquinhos

January 03, 2023 · 06:00 am

The European leagues returned to their normality after the end of the Qatar World Cupand with the turn of the year to 2023many idols who were absent due to the extended vacation caused by world, returned to their clubs. Still trying to pick up rhythms for the course of the year, some casts find it difficult to gear up.

In the view of Marquinhosthe absences of Messi and Neymar had little influence on the defeat of the Paris Saint-Germain to Lensper 3 to 1, this sunday, by French Championship. The result away from home, which meant the loss of the invincibility of the PSG in the tournament after 16 gamesended up being the result of the bad performance of the team as a whole, in the opinion of the Brazilian defender.

“They [Messi e Neymar] they are great players who make the difference and create occasions, but that cannot be an excuse. We already won without them. Today (Sunday) it was the collective that is to blame. It lacked cohesion, efficiency and intensity. That’s what made the difference.” Marquinhos at the field exit.

Despite the defeat, PSG lead the way

In addition to losing the invincibility in the Ligue 1, PSG had the advantage for Lens reduced to four points. The Parisian club leads the national tournament with 44 points. The next round of the French Championship is scheduled for the 11th of January, when the PSG receives the Angers at the Princes Parkalready able to count on Messi and Neymar among the holders. Prior to that, he has a commitment to the Chateaurouxfor the french cupnext Friday.