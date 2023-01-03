Meet the new film with Hugh Jackman and Antony Hopkins







Disclosure Photo: Disclosure / Disclosure

The new film with Hugh Jackman and Anthony Hopkins, directed and written by Florian Zeller promises to generate rave reviews and awards.

Entitled One Son, the plot revolves around Nicholas (Zen McGranth), who, after his parents’ divorce, feels he can no longer live with his mother, Kate (Laura Dern), and moves in with his father, his new partner Beth. (Vanessa Kirby) and the couple’s baby. As he juggles work, a baby and a dream job offer, Peter struggles to take care of Nicholas the way he wishes his own father, played by Anthony Hopkins, had taken care of him. As he looks to the past to correct his mistakes, he will face challenges in connecting with his son.

With its premiere scheduled for February 16 in Brazil, the film has already been earning much critical acclaim and Hugh Jackman received his first nomination for the feature, in the category of Best Actor at the Golden Globes 2023.

