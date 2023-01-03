Megan Fox’s fiance Machine Gun Kelly reacts after actress says she’s looking for a girlfriend

Megan Fox appears to be looking for new suitors.

megan fox is undeniably in love with Machine Gun Kelly – or at least that’s what their frequent posts say. tells us. However, the actress made headlines after publicly searching for a new suitor on social media. It looks like the 36-year-old is looking for someone very different from her current beau.

In fact, she is really ready to give the same sex a chance, just like her famous character in Jennifer’s Body. “Currently looking for a girlfriend,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie posted last week. “Please send entries in messages,” Fox encouraged all interested followers. In the accompanying photos, Fox poses in the front passenger seat of the car.

She also included a live photo turned video in which she strikes various poses for the camera. Then we have a smiley image that shows the Transformers star showing off her beautiful lips. Several famous faces dropped by in the comments section. Among them were TikTok pop culture artist @hellotefi and former The Bachelorette star, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While many sought Fox’s attention, her fiance quickly responded. “I don’t think you have the capacity to accept this request,” he wrote last week. As PEOPLE reports, megan fox he had already spoken about his own sexual preferences. “I think people are born bisexual and make subconscious choices based on societal pressures,” she said in 2009. “I have no qualms about being bisexual.”

In related news, megan fox pressed Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Kill me or make me pregnant are the only options’ a few months ago. Of course, knowing the often provocative nature of their relationship, it’s not surprising that Fox’s praise didn’t stop there. “And 1.98 tall? Kill me or make me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Check out the Instagram posts below: