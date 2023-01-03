Meta buys smart glasses company to make the metaverse succeed – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Meta really doesn’t want to throw in the virtual towel on the metaverse issue. After investing a lot of money, Mark Zuckerberg’s company decided to invest even more. Thus, she acquired luxexcel, a company specializing in producing lenses for smart glasses from 3D prints. The terms of the negotiation were not disclosed neither in the real world nor in the virtual world.

Smart glasses (Image: YouTube / Luxexcel)

Luxexcel was founded in 2009 in the Netherlands. It uses 3D printers to create prescription lenses and uses them in smart glasses, as it is possible to print with integrated technology. For example, LCD screens and holographic film.

With the use of this material, the Dutch woman believes she can integrate elements to create an augmented reality experience within this type of lens.

Thinking about the potential of the brand’s products, Meta decided to buy the European company and put it in its project on the metaverse. However, it seems that the idea of ​​this connected virtual world has been losing steam recently. At the end of 2022, VR headset sales dropped compared to 2021.

Anyway, Mark Zuckerberg shows no intention of giving up. The acquisition of Luxexcel is a way to remind everyone that Meta’s AR glasses are still in development.

Ryan Moore, head of financial communications for the brand, released a short statement about the purchase:

We are excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies.

This “partnership” between the firms can confirm that both worked together on Project Aria, Meta’s augmented reality research initiative.

Virtual reality is a medium to the metaverse (Image: Unsplash / Minh Pham)

In September 2021, Meta (at the time still called Facebook) partnered with the Ray-Ban brand to put the Ray-Ban Stories. These smart glasses feature two 5-megapixel cameras, an audio system with three integrated microphones, noise suppression and a battery charging case.

The gadgets feature the Snapdragon processor, have five color options and cost US$ 229 (about R$ 1,225).

As early as July 2022, Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced that it was updating smart glasses. In this way, it became possible to send messages through WhatsApp and make calls through the gadgets. By focusing on the “hands-free” idea, everything is done from the Facebook Assistant.

With info: TechCrunch.