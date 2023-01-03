Midfielder leaves Corinthians and signs with the South Korean club without making his professional debut

Midfielder Fessin, who ended his contract with Corinthians on December 31, signed with Busan Ipark, from South Korea, a team that plays in the first division of the Asian country. He leaves Timão after almost five years with him without having worn the shirt of the professional team of the Parque São Jorge club.

The player spent the last two seasons on loan at Ponte Preta, where he played in a number of matches and managed to make the transition due to professional football. Left-handed, he scored four goals and provided two assists in 2022.

Hired by the club in 2018, the player went through a period of adaptation at Corinthians’ Under-20 team in 2019. There he stood out as one of the main names in the category, scoring 12 goals in 30 games played, being mostly a winger, both on the left and on the right.

There were great expectations for him to move up to the professional ranks after the São Paulo Cup, but, after providing two assists in two games, shared with the Ituano goalkeeper, he broke his right leg in the first half of the duel – the injury took him out of action for all season.

In 2020, Fessin was loaned to Bahia’s Sub-23 and, during the year, gained space in the top team. With Mano Menezes, he became a starter and scored three goals in the professional, for Brasileiro and Sul-Americana, showing that he was returning to his best physical shape.

Last year, his contract was extended until December 2022 and he was loaned to Ponte Preta, where he played in Série B, scoring four goals in 25 games.

