Mila Kunis reveals how she got into trouble for forgetting Sarah Marshall’s set

Milo Kunis reveals why he had problems on the set of 2008 Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, Forgetting Sarah Marshall tells the story of musician Peter (Jason Segel) who takes a trip to Hawaii to get over a recent breakup, only to find his ex-girlfriend, Sarah (Kristen Bell), staying at his hotel with her new boyfriend (Russell Brand). . The film, which is produced by Judd Apatow, was a critical and commercial success and came out just as Segel was becoming increasingly well known for his role as Marshall on the ABC sitcom. How I met your mother.

Kunis stars Forgetting Sarah Marshall as Rachel, a hotel receptionist at Peter’s Hawaiian resort. The two characters end up developing feelings for each other, and ultimately it’s Rachel that Peter ends up with instead of Sarah. Although he is already an experienced actor, having starred in the likes of 7th Heaven and That 70’s show, in addition to voicing Meg in Family man, Forgetting Sarah Marshall it marked one of Kunis’s first major roles in a major Hollywood film. Kunis would go on to appear in a number of popular films after Forgetting Sarah MarshallIncluding The Book of Eli, Date Night, Friends with Benefits, Ted, black swanand bad mothers.

In a new career retrospective video for vanity fair, Kunis talks about his experiences making Forgetting Sarah Marshall and reveals that she actually got into big trouble on the film’s set. The actress explains that there was a military base on the same Hawaiian island where they were filming the movie, and she bought a young soldier a drink one night at the hotel bar. Because the soldier was underage, Kunis says resort staff ended up reporting her to a producer. Check out Kunis’ full recollection. of events below:

“I also had problems. We show up at the resort, we’re on an island that also has a military base, and so our resort at the time had a lot of families that were visiting their kids who were at the military base. I was of legal age, I was 22 at the time, and I remember getting a drink and there was a kid there who had his camouflage on and he couldn’t drink and he was 20 I think. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you’re fighting for our country and you can’t drink? I’ll get you a damn drink! And I went and got the kids drinks and got into so much trouble in that hotel. They went and talked to Shauna, who was our producer at the time, and they said, ‘Your actress, this is not okay. She can’t be buying underage drinks.” And I was like, ‘He’s clearly in the military, give the kid a beer. Like, who cares? I didn’t get kicked out, thank God, and I didn’t get fired, but I didn’t do it again… in that hotel.”

How Forgetting Sarah Marshall Shaped Mila Kunis’ Career

Forgetting Sarah MarshallThe critical and box office success helped turn Kunis and her co-stars into Hollywood stars. Kunis is scheduled to appear in That 90’s Show, proving that the actor still has a love for comedy, but she’s appeared in a few more serious films since. Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Kunis’ role in The book of Elifor example, it was the star’s first action-oriented installment, and the film saw its star opposite Denzel Washington as a survivor in a post-apocalyptic version of America.

Despite these more serious roles, including an intensely dramatic turn as Darren Aronofsky, black swanKunis has always had a clear penchant for comedy. Forgetting Sarah Marshall it remains one of the actor’s most successful and beloved comedic performances, and the film was released at a time when Judd-Apatow-produced comedies were immensely popular with audiences. Kunis’ story about getting into trouble on the set of Forgetting Sarah Marshall will likely enhance the movie’s rewatch experience for fans and is clear proof that the actor enjoyed having a good time off-screen as well as on-screen.

Source: Vanity fair/ Youtube