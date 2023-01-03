Missile explodes behind French reporter during live broadcast; watch video

Paul Gasnier was reporting the recent events of the war in Ukraine when he and the cameraman were surprised by an explosion

A reporting team from France was taken by surprise on Monday, the 2nd. They were live on TMC’s Quotidien program, updating on the latest events in the war in Ukraine, which is about to complete eleven months, when a missile exploded behind reporter Paul Gasnier, and forced the interruption of the transmission. In the video circulating on social networks, it is possible to see the exact moment when everything happens and Gasnier running out of the place. What happened also scared the colleagues who were in the studio who were left without knowing how the reporter and the cameraman were doing. A short time later, they resumed broadcasting and showed that they were fine. This Tuesday, the 3rd, Gasnier made a publication on his Instagram account and received a series of affectionate messages. “We were scared. Congratulations on the beautiful work. We love you,” wrote one woman. “I hope the whole team is doing well. We were scared of what happened the night before,” wrote another follower.