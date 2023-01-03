Mobile Privacy: 6 Security Tweaks to Use in 2023 | Safety

Some privacy adjustments on iPhone (iOS) and Android cell phones can guarantee more security for you in 2023. Putting a password on WhatsApp and not allowing your activity to be tracked for targeted advertising purposes, for example, are simple actions to be taken, but that have a relevant impact on the security of your data. To ensure more anonymous and private use during the year that started last Sunday (1), check out a list of six settings you should use on your cell phone in 2023 for more privacy.

1. Two-factor authentication on WhatsApp

A very useful feature to protect WhatsApp from cloning is two-step verification. With it, every time a number is registered on a new device, the app will ask for a six-digit code to confirm account migration. Thus, the measure makes it difficult for scammers to access, preventing scams like asking for money via Pix for family and friends, for example.

To activate the setting, on Android phones, just tap the three dots in the top right corner of the WhatsApp home screen. There, access “Account”, followed by “Two-Step Confirmation” and activate the option so that you can enter the six-digit password. Then, you need to confirm the code twice and click on “save”.

Already on the iPhone, go to Settings, at the bottom of the screen, in WhatsApp. Then select the “Account” option, tap “Two-Step Confirmation” and enter the code. You will also need to provide an email address in case you forget your password.

2. Don’t allow apps to track you

Not allowing apps to track your activities prevents platforms from using your browsing apps for advertising purposes. The measure also prohibits your information from being shared with third parties for other similar purposes.

To activate it on the iPhone, it’s simple: when downloading an application or opening it for the first time, a pop-up will be shown explaining that, since iOS 14.1, the cell phone allows the user to choose not to have their activity tracked in the app . Then, just tap “Ask App Not to Track”.

3. Disable precise location in apps

Another privacy function you need to use in 2023 is to disable accurate location in apps. That’s because some applications request continuous access to information, even if they don’t need it to function. In the case of apps that require data to function, such as Uber or iFood, you can choose to share your location only when the platform is active.

To disable this location on the iPhone, go to “Settings” and search for “Location Services”. From there, see the list of apps you have installed on your phone and then choose the one you want to change. There, disable the “Precise Location” switch.

On the Android phone, click on “Apps and Notifications”, within the “Settings” tab. Click on “Permissions” and then on “Location”. Then simply disable the “Use exact location” switch.

4. Put password on WhatsApp

It is possible to make WhatsApp more secure by activating a password in the application. The feature is useful because it adds an extra layer of protection, and prevents people who don’t know the code from accessing your conversations.

To do this, on Android phones, go to the three dots at the top right of the screen. There, click on “Privacy” and add a password via fingerprint lock.

On the iPhone, within the messaging app, you can use Touch ID or Face ID. To activate, open “Settings in WhatsApp”, tap “Privacy” and then allow the application.

5. Revoke camera/microphone access in apps

The camera and microphone are features that some apps may request access to, as with image and video editors. However, not all applications that make this request actually need the functions to function. Therefore, to ensure greater security, a good option is to block these accesses.

To do this, on the iPhone, open “Settings” and look for the application you want to revoke access to. There, touch the switch that disables access to the camera and microphone, dragging the button to the left.

On Android, you can also perform the same procedure. Open the “Settings” app, tap “Applications”, select the app you want, and disable access to the camera or microphone in the “Permissions” tab.

6. Don’t show notification content on lock screen

Hiding notifications on your lock screen is a good alternative to prevent prying eyes from viewing the contents of your messages. The process can be done both on Android and iPhone, and allows only you to be able to access the messages received before unlocking the cell phone.

To do this, on Android, go to “Settings” and look for the “Apps and Notifications” option. Then go to lock screen notifications option. When accessing, select “Do not show notifications”.

On the iPhone, to prevent notifications from being displayed, just tap on “Settings”. Then go to “Notifications” and select “Never” in the “Show Previews” option. You can also modify each app individually by simply searching for it.

