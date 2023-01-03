Modality of Reins closes 2022 with growth and projects 2023 stronger

More than 800 registrations and more than R$ 750 thousand in prizes. These were the figures for the biggest reining event in Latin America: the Potro do Futuro 2022. Promoted by the National Association of Reining Horses (ANCR), the event also brought together the disputes of the National Championship, Internúcleos Cup, Brazilian International Reining Cup and World Youth Reining Cup.

The tests were held between the 23rd and 28th of August, at the Parque Dr. Fernando Cruz Pimentel, in Avaré (SP) and brought together renowned animals and riders from Brazil and the world.

Of these R$ 750,000 in prizes, R$ 600,000 were in cash, in addition to a gold and diamond ring offered to the Potro do Futuro champion, trailers, saddles and various other gifts offered by sponsors.

World Youth Reining Cup

The big news in this edition of Potro do Futuro was the Mundial Jovens de Reining, the World Youth Reining Cup, which had the participation of athletes from eleven countries: Luna Faverais (Chile), Gabriel Cordeiro Martins (Brazil), Giovanna Rocha Pucci ( Argentina), Guillermo Gelmini (Uruguay), Aliera Chernoff (Canada), Vladimir Cejaka (Czech Republic), Nanina Staud (Switzerland), Jhi Watts (Australia), Guillermo Armendariz Jr. (Mexico), Anna Harris (USA) and Rebecca Folcia (Italy).

The animals used by the youngsters in the competition were donated by owners from all over Brazil.

The young Brazilian rider Gabriel Cordeiro Martins riding Doc San Whiz (Gizmo Whiz X Dany Dun It) were the highlight of the competition. The athlete overcame the 11 competitors and brought home the title. “It was an honor to represent my country, the experience was incredible! Our adaptation (with the animal) was a bit complex, we needed more training time, but everything worked out”, he commented.

According to the president of the ANCR, Francisco Moura, holding the tournament was a great achievement for Brazil achieved through the International Director João Marcos de Arruda Pires, owner of the Cardinal Ranch, in Texas (USA), and a great supporter of the Brazilian reins.

Strong emotions in the arena

Marking the end of the 2021/2022 equestrian year, the final disputes of the Potro do Futuro moved the public that was present in the arena honoring the competition. The event, considered the most important of the sport, brought together fierce disputes in search of the coveted title.

The highlight of the competition was Fernando Botteon, who riding Junior Whiz (American Dragster X Frankie Little Spark) won the title of champion in the Amateur category level 4. With the achievement, he is now considered the greatest winner of all time in the modality, both by ABQM and ANCR, with 11 titles.

“Each title has a different taste and this one I have to congratulate my trainer João Felipe, who left the horse like that. I didn’t have a lot of time to train, but when you have a different trainer and a different foal, it makes all the difference. And he left this colt ‘in the trick’ for me and I have to congratulate him”, celebrated.

Another highlight was João Felipe Lacerda riding Gunner Diamond Again (Gunner Dun It Again X Rock This Diamond). With one of the highest scores in Brazil, 228.5, the group was crowned champion of Aberta N4.

Quite pleased with this achievement, he celebrated the title and said that the horse exceeded expectations. “This is an animal I got in January. He was with Guigo and I want to thank him for the excellent job he did. The horse is very good. He had a high grade to get, he gave it all he had and he got it,” he stated.

The complete list of all champions can be accessed on the ANCR website.

Brazilian Reining International Cup

The Brazilian Reining International Cup surprised those present due to the high technical level of the sets. In the Open category, which had 24 competitors, not only Brazilians but also from other countries, the champion was Marcelo Almeida with Queen Special Panda, who scored 220.5.

In the Amateur category, Paulo Tripoloni with Shinning Tag, representing the creation of Tripol Ranch, reached a score of 218.5 and took the title.

National Reining Championship

The National Championship also featured great performances. In Open N2, N3 and N4, Alexandre Llamas Ramos with Quispetaculo scored 220 and got the first. At Aberta N1, the title went to Waldemar Pereira da Silva with Colt Little Whiz, which earned a score of 216.

Source: Press office

Photos: Adilson Silva/FotoPerigo

