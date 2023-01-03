Moon Girl and Demon Dinosaur get new clip ~ Marvel Universe 616

It’s time for the premiere. Lunella Lafayette has to learn a valuable lesson in patience in an exclusive clip from Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The animated series brings super-genius 13-year-old Moon Girl and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, to Disney Channel in February.

Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl, Fred Tatasciore as the Demon Dinosaur and executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of the Beyonder.

The rest of the guest and recurring voice cast for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was also revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Guest cast includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Daveed Diggs (Broadway’s Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Phantom), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (Blade trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Indya Moore (Pose) and Craig Robinson (The Office).

The series will premiere on February 10 on Disney Channel in 2023.

Gravedigger



