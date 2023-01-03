Motorola Moto Buds 600 ANC announced with 26h battery life, Snapdragon Sound and more

Motorola presented this Monday (02) the Moto Buds 600 ANC, a new pair of wireless headphones that bring advanced features and audio optimized by Qualcomm technologies. The accessories were certified by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating a great possibility of launching in Brazil. The brand’s new headphones, originally manufactured by SGW Global, are equipped with 10mm drivers to ensure good volume without giving up their compact size. Still talking about their design, the models have IPX5 degree of protection, which attests to its excellent resistance to splashes of water and sweat.

Moto Buds 600 ANC supports aptX Adaptive and active noise cancellation up to 35 decibels with hybrid technology thanks to its array of six microphones. With Bluetooth 5.2, the devices have multi-connection technology that allows you to pair the headphones with up to two audio sources simultaneously. Fast Pair is supported, which allows you to quickly connect accessories with compatible phones and tablets.

Moto Buds 600 ANC features Snapdragon Sound, a set of technologies developed by Qualcomm to ensure the best sound quality in Bluetooth headphones. One of the advantages is the Clear Voice Capture (cVc), which adds more clarity to the voice and reduces ambient noise when making calls on the smartphone.

















Speaking of their autonomy, the headphones manage to deliver battery life of up to 6 hours of continuous playback and 20 extra hours with power from the charging case, totaling about 26 hours — the brand does not explain under what conditions of use the accessories reach this mark.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC will be presented at CES 2023, a technology event scheduled to take place from next Thursday (05) in which Motorola is expected to reveal the complete specifications of the Bluetooth headset. The release date has not yet been revealed. The suggested price on the official website of the brand is US$ 149 (about R$ 799). In the United States, there will be a promotion that will give you free headphones with the purchase of Edge 30 Fusion, the brand’s “almost top of the line” cell phone.

