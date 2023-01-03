Movie seen today on Netflix will snatch you from the couch to the world of fantasy and imagination

There was something mysterious and even dark about 1995’s “Jumanji,” when Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce played orphaned siblings Judy and Peter, who find their world turned upside down when they find the Jumanji board and free Alan (Robin Williams), and also a lot of eccentric and dangerous figures from the fantasy world. Success persisted for years and Hollywood decided to continue more than 20 years later. And then came “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the more recent “Jumanji: The Next Level”. Between the first and second films, they inserted a spin-off, called “Zathura: A Space Adventure”, also from 1995, with Kristen Stewart and Josh Hutcherson.

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” accompanies Spencer (Alex Wolff). Now a New York college student who works at a drugstore. His relationship with his girlfriend, Martha (Morgan Turner), is not going well because of the distance. The new adult life is not taking it easy on him, who feels depressed and powerless in the face of adversity. Upon returning home for the holidays, his grandfather, Eddie (Danny DeVito) is staying in his room. Spencer then remembers the old video game, Jumanji, which is stored in the basement. The possibility of returning to that magical universe in the form of Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), quite different from yours, strong and skilled, seems attractive enough to take new risks and venture into a parallel universe of fantasies. When his ex-girlfriend Martha and friends, Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) and Bethany (Madison Iseman), decide to go to his house to look for him, they find the video game overturned and know they need to return to Jumanji to rescue him.

However, nothing happens as expected. Spencer is no longer Bravestone, but a Chinese thief, named Ming (Awkwafina). Martha continues as Ruby (Karen Gillan); Fridge is chubby cartographer Oberan (Jack Black); and Bethany returns as Cyclone the horse. Other unexpected characters are also sucked into the game, including Grandpa Eddie, who arrives as Bravestone; his best friend and former partner, Milo (Danny Glover), who plays Mouse (Kevin Hart); and Alex (Colin Hanks), who arrives in Jumanji as Seaplane (Nick Jonas). From then on, a bunch of crazy adventures involving a hungry hippo, angry ostriches and a horde of psychopathic monkeys threaten the lives of each player. After all, whoever loses all three lives in the game may very well die in real life.

There is no time to breathe. “Jumanji: Next Phase” goes at a frenetic pace jumping from one great difficulty to another, taking its characters to the extreme, but discovering and unlocking new abilities and strengths. The moments that viewers have to take a deep breath and catch their breath are those of comic relief, which can come from any of the characters in the game, as most of the actors are hilarious. The film is full of CGI effects, which amaze computer animation and special effects enthusiasts.

“Jumanji: Next Phase” is completely implausible and exaggerated and that’s its fun, because we are contemplating exactly extraordinary worlds and characters with superpowers that transform the lives of ordinary people. A beautiful escape from reality and a complete immersion in a fun, charming, adventurous world full of surprises, the film will take you off the couch and into your imagination.

Movie: Jumanji: The Next Level

Direction: Jake Kasdan

Year: 2019

Genre: Adventure

note: 7/10