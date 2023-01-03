Nathan does not return to Fluminense, which awaits Atlético-MG and renewal gains ‘tension’

Atlético-MG and Fluminense have a new agreement well under way for Nathan to stay in the tricolor in 2023. But it has not yet been made official. Due to this, the midfielder did not reappear with the squad at CT Carlos Castilho, this Monday, pending a definition. He is also not with the Galo squad, which holds his federative rights.

What a fright: Swarm of bees invades pitch and paralyzes game in Zambia

Nathan was not mentioned as an absence by Fluminense precisely because he is not, legally, a player of the club. Coach Fernando Diniz, midfielder Jhon Arias and forwards Germán Cano and Willian Bigode were also absent from CT Carlos Castilho. Behind the scenes, there is concern about the risk of the negotiation going bad.

Special: The possible farewell of Neymar from the Cups

Fluminense continues to count on Nathan for 2023 and awaits an official position. When (or if) Nathan signs the new loan bond, he will re-introduce himself. But the final decision rests with the Minas Gerais club, which holds its federative rights, and with the player’s staff. The new bond would also be on loan and valid until the end of next season.

EXTRA found that the player’s father, who takes care of Nathan’s career, has not yet decided on the club he will play for in 2023, which has delayed the signing. Between Fluminense and Atlético-MG, the agreement still stands. Nathan’s staff was reached for the story but did not respond by the time of publication.

In December, when the agreement was forwarded, Nathan was not in coach Eduardo Coudet’s plans and, despite Galo’s desire to just sell him, the option for the athlete to remain at Fluminense was seen with good eyes by the board of the club from Minas Gerais.

Hired with reference status at the beginning of the season, Nathan took a while to get into Fluminense, but he gained importance with coach Fernando Diniz, who likes the athlete and fought for his permanence.

In 2022, Fluminense disbursed around R$ 1 million for Nathan’s loan from Atlético-MG. The purchase option revolved around 5 million euros (about R$ 26 million), an amount considered high for the tricolor financial reality. So the option was a new loan.

For Atlético-MG, Nathan participated in the titles of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil in 2021. There were 118 games with the alvinegra shirt and 14 goals scored. At Fluminense he was champion of Rio de Janeiro this year. This year, the point guard played 38 games and scored five goals.