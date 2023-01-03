New Pix rules will apply from this Monday (2); see what changes

This first Monday (2) of the year, the new rules for using the Pix come into effect. The Central Bank announced the news in December, to ensure more security and flexibility in the use of the tool, improving the user experience.

The update changed the value limits per transaction and Pix Withdrawal and Exchange, in addition to the definition of night hours. Check out the new Pix usage rules below;

Pix Limits

The Central Bank made the value limit per transaction optional, maintaining only the limit per time. This way, if the daytime limit is BRL 3,000, the user has the option of making a transfer in the total amount of the limit, as long as he is respecting the shift. The new rules remove transaction limits for business end users.

The rules for changing limits remain the same: if the customer wants to request a reduction in the limit, the bank must execute it immediately. If the request is to increase the limit, banks have between 24h and 48h to approve the decision.

Pix Withdrawal and Exchange

For withdrawals and change in cash, the authority increased the limits to BRL 3,000 during the day and BRL 1,000 during the night, with the current limits of BRL 500 and BRL 100, respectively. According to BC, the change was established to adjust the limits usually available at ATMs for traditional withdrawals.

“Thus, with Pix Saque, users will have access to the service with conditions similar to those of traditional withdrawal”, justified the BC.

Night shift limit

Regarding the night shift limit, the Central Bank left it up to banks to decide whether or not to offer customization of night hours. The set time is from 20:00 to 06:00, with the possibility to change to 22:00 to 06:00.

Why did the changes happen?

According to the Central Bank, the rules were changed to facilitate the receipt of funds by bank correspondents, as is already the case in lottery outlets, and thus make it possible for the National Treasury to pay wages, retirement benefits and pensions through the instant transaction system.

NEW PIX RULES IN 2023 How was How will it be Amount limit per transaction Amount limit per transaction will be optional Value limit by time Value limit per hour remains Night time from 8 pm to 6 am Night shift from 8 pm to 6 am or from 10 pm to 6 am Pix Limit Loot and Change (daily shift) BRL 3,000/day limit Pix Limit Loot and Change (night shift) BRL 1,000/day limit

Source: G1