New York legalizes composting with human remains – News

New York, in the United States, became the sixth state in the country to legalize natural organic reduction, known as human composting. With the process, people can have their bodies transformed into organic compounds for fertilizer.

The governor of the state, the Democrat Kathy Hochul, signed the legislation last Saturday (31). The process is considered “environmentally conscious” as it is a more sustainable alternative to burial or cremation.





In 2019, Washington state was the first state in the US to approve human composting. In 2021, it was followed by Colorado and Oregon, then Vermont and California in 2022.

According to Time magazine, the process consists of leaving the body with plant material in a closed compartment so that it can efficiently decompose in about a month.



















The result is a nutrient-rich material equivalent to 36 bags of soil that can be used in forests or gardens.

Katrina Spade, founder of Recompose, a green funeral home in Seattle that offers human composting, told Time that the service is an alternative for anyone who wants to have their remains aligned with the sustainable way they’ve chosen to live.



