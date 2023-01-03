New York passes human composting law

Howard Fischer, a 63-year-old investor who lives north of New Yorkus U.S, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains placed in a container, processed by tiny microbes, and composted in rich, fertile soil.

“I’m committed to having my body composted and my family knows that,” he said. “I’d rather have it happen in New York, where I live, than anywhere else in the country.”

Democratic governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill last Saturday, 31, to legalize natural and organic reduction, popularly known as human composting. Thus, New York became the 6th state in the USA to authorize this method of burial.

Washington State became the first US state to legalize human composting in 2019, followed by Colorado and Oregon in 2021 and Vermont and California in 2022.

For Fischer, this alternative, an ecological method of burial, aligns with his philosophical views on life: living in an environmentally conscious way.

The process goes like this: the person’s body is placed in a reusable container accompanied by plant material such as wood chips, alfalfa seeds and straw. The organic blend creates the perfect habitat for the microbes to naturally thrive and do the work, quickly and efficiently breaking down the body in approximately one month.

The end result is a nutrient-dense mound of soil, equivalent to 36 bags of soil, which can be used to plant trees or enrich conservation lands, forests and gardens.

In urban areas like New York, where land is limited, this can be seen as a very attractive burial alternative.

Container used in a human remains composting study at Washington State University

Michelle Menter, manager at the Greensprings Natural Preservation Cemetery in central New York, said the institution would “strongly consider” the method as an alternative. “It’s definitely more in line with what we do,” she added.

O cemetery of natural preservation has an area of ​​52 hectares and is nestled among a protected forest, offering ecological and natural burials, which is when the bodies are placed in a biodegradable container and then in a grave where it can be completely decomposed.

“Anything we can do to get people away from concrete ceilings, fancy caskets and formaldehyde we must do and support,” she said. But not everyone is on board with the idea.

The New York State Catholic Assembly, a group that represents bishops in the state, has long been against the law, calling the burial method “inappropriate.”

“A process that is perfectly suited for returning plant debris to the soil is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” said Dennis Poust, executive director of the organization, in a statement. “Human bodies are not household waste, and we do not believe the process meets the standard of reverent treatment of our remains,” he added.

Katrina Spade, founder of Recompose, an eco-friendly funeral home in Seattle that offers human composting, said the company has an alternative for people who want to align the disposal of their remains with the way they lived.

She said “this feels like a movement” among the environmentally conscious. “Cremation uses fossil fuels and burial uses a lot of land with a carbon footprint,” said Katrina. “For many people, the idea of ​​being transformed into soil that can later become a garden or a tree is quite impressive.” /ASSOCIATED PRESS