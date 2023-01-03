Neymar seen singing at a party during Pel’s wake; see video

photo: reproduction Neymar was seen at a party during Pel’s wake in Santos

PSG player Neymar was caught in a video singing at a party while Pel was veiled in Santos, on Monday (2). The video was shared by singer Ana Aoas on Instagram and by Internet users on Twitter on the day of the funeral of the king of football.

In the image, the player and number 10 of the Brazilian Seleum appears next to two women singing pagode on a stage.

“A wonderful night in which I gave myself body and soul to what I love to do most! How nice it was to sing close to my family who are the biggest supporters of this journey! And it was a beautiful surprise to sing with these two!”, Wrote the singer in the caption from video.

Twitter users criticized the behavior of the player who is away from the fields after being expelled in PSG’s game against Strasbourg, for the French Championship. Even so, he did not attend Pel’s wake and sent his father as a representative.

“While the greatest player in the history of football was veiled in Brazil, the big star of the national team was at a party. Then his baba ovo complained that Brazilians know how to value idols and he doesn’t know either”, wrote the internet user @jessicasuai , who shared the video on Twitter.

“Look at Neymar at Pel’s wake in Paris, with a band and a great party! Neymar is unique, a true idol for the Santista fans, he will always be loved! Thank you for this tribute to King Pel, boy Ney!”, joked on Twitter the internet user @alobaixadaof.