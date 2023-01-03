NFL player Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on the field after shock and is in critical condition

Still in the first quarter of the game in the duel between Cincinnati Bengals and buffalo billsfor the season nfl (American Football League), Team Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin had to be revived on the field and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

“Tonight, the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was suspended after Buffalo Bills forward Damar Hamlin collapsed, according to league commissioner Roger Goodell. Hamlin was immediately given medical attention on the turf by his team’s medical staff, an independent and the paramedics. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will release our information as soon as it becomes available. The NFL is in constant contact with the NFL Players Association, which has agreed to suspend play,” the NFL’s first statement on the case said.

Still in the first quarter of the match, with the score at 7-3 for the Cincinnati team, Hamlin, 24 years old, had to be saved by the medical team of both teams and an independent team. After a collision with the opponent, to stop an attacking move by the opponent, Damar fell, got up and fell again alone.

At this moment, the two teams joined forces and started running to help Damar Hamlin. The athlete spent about 10 minutes being treated on the field and needed cardiac massage, a defibrillator and managed to have his heartbeat restored, according to the report on the spot.

Damar Hamlin was revived on the pitch and taken to hospital. Photograph: (Photo by Kirk Irwin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

After Hamlin’s removal from the field, the two teams left the field and went to the locker room and the match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after about an hour from the moment of the accident. The duel still does not have a scheduled date to resume.

Early this Tuesday, the Bills spoke for the first time on the case. In a post made on the franchise’s social networks, it was disclosed that the athlete’s health status remains critical.

“Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after suffering a shock in our game against the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored while on the pitch and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for in-depth analysis and further testing. He is currently sedated and in critical condition,” the franchise said.

Players unite in solidarity with Damar Hamlin

After the suspension of the match, Buffalo Bills players gathered in the center of the lawn and performed a prayer for the improvement of their franchise companion. On social media, Damar Hamlin’s name gained prominence, with fans, sports fans, journalists, franchises and athletes raising prayer chains and wishing the safety well.

Franchisees like Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys posted wishing the athlete well. Among the athletes, some important names in American football spoke.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt tweeted about the accident, stating that in the current circumstances “the game is not important, Damar Hamlin’s life is.”

Former league quarterback Robert Griffin III took to social media to ask fans not to post videos or images of the crash. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also posted saying he is “praying hard” for his teammate. On its official profile, the NFL posted a compilation of tributes to Hamlin.