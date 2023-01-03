NFL suspends Monday Night Football after Bills player collapses and is stretchered off

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf and had to be revived before being taken away by ambulance.

the safety of Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin had to be removed by ambulance after receiving emergency attention on the turf at Paycor Stadium for more than 10 minutes, which resulted in the suspension of the match against Cincinnati Bengals on the night of this Monday (2). A new date will be announced by nfl coming soon.

hamlin received cardiorespiratory massage for several minutes to be revived after passing out on a play in the first quarter. He also appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance and taken off the pitch.

The injury happened after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly got to his feet. He then abruptly fainted. Doctors rushed to help him immediately. A stretcher was still taken to the lawn while health professionals protected his head.

Bills players mourn as Hamlin is tended to during MNF Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The entire Bills team surrounded Hamlin as he received emergency treatment.. Several players were quite shaken and taking comfort as the player was carried. Some turned their backs so as not to see their partner in a difficult situation.

After Hamlin left the field, Bills players knelt in a circle and then returned to the edge of the field, with defensive players taking to the field to continue the game. Steffon Diggs then called everyone into a conversation.

Instead of returning to the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor went to Bills coach Sean McDermott and the match officials. The decision was made to pause the match, which the Bills led 7-3. After more than an hour, the league officially suspended the match.

In an official statement, the NFL also spoke of the “critical condition” of the athlete, who is in the hospital.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by both team and independent doctors, as well as local paramedics. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition,” the document reads.

See, in full, the official statement from the NFL.

After the release of the NFL statement, marketing representative and friend of Hamlin, Jordon Rooney, used his social media to give an update on the player’s status.

“His vital signs are back to normal and they put him to sleep intubated. They are doing tests. We will give more information as soon as they have it. The source is me, his friend and representative”, he said.