Nubank launches an important anti-theft function for cell phones; find out how it works!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

The violence that spreads in society makes us insecure about walking down the street with our cell phones. Devices offer so much convenience in everyday life that our financial life is practically all present in it. For example, today it is common to use applications for bank accounts.

When violence intersects with the daily presence of cell phones, robbery or theft is configured, creating tense situations. After all, after going through these problems, comes the headache of having bank accounts invaded and looted. So, with that in mind, Nubank offers an anti-theft function in its mobile application. Learn more about her below.

How does Nubank’s anti-theft function work?

In an unprecedented action among Brazilian banks, Nubank offers its users an anti-theft function.

Customers can request it on the digital app. It serves to protect the account in case it is hacked and looted. In view of this, the customer calls Nubank and requests that their money be returned in full.

READ MORE:

However, the feature only covers the first 24 hours after robbery or theft. So customers have to be careful to call the bank immediately. In any case, the call must be made soon to block cards and accounts as well.

It should be noted that compensation for lost amounts may reach up to R$ 5,000.00.

The value of the service is affordable, but it is important to simulate its weight in your budget so as not to compromise your finances. This is because the anti-theft function considers the type of coverage the customer wants and the type of cell phone.

To learn more about the feature and how to use it, visit the Nubank Blog.

Did you like this article and want to see many others like it? Then click here and select “✩ Follow” to receive all the news from Travel Routes In your cellphone!