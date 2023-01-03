Numbers in Holland, history, controversy; Learn more about Giovanni, reinforcement of Fluminense

Surprisingly, Fluminense announced, last Monday, the signing of Giovanni Manson. The 20-year-old player arrived from Ajax, in the Netherlands, and signed until the end of this year with an option to renew until 2024. In a report, the website of the newspaper O Globo brought more information about the history of the new tricolor midfielder.

Jewel of the base divisions, Giovanni left the São Paulo club in a controversial way. He never got to sign a professional contract there. For this, he caught the attention of Ajax, which made the board of Peixe in 2019 accuse the Dutch of harassment.

The matter went to court, with Santos claiming to have priority in signing the first professional contract and ended with an indemnity of 1 million euros at the time. Giovanni played for Santos in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior in 2019, but he also never played for the professional team of Peixe.

At the time, his managers were not happy to see the São Paulo board renewing contracts with several players and leaving him aside. Names like Kaio Jorge, Cadu and Ivonei Junior took the lead, which irritated those involved. To get an idea of ​​the confusion, Giovanni Manson left Santos in May 2019 and only officially performed at Ajax more than a year later, in June 2020. When he turned 18, he signed with the Dutch until June 2024.

At Ajax, he had as a kind of mentor David Neres, currently a player for Benfica (POR). Check out Giovanni’s numbers in Europe:

2020/2021 – Ajax II

23 games

10 as holder

2 goals

2021/2022 – Telstar

16 games

11 as holder

2 goals

2022/2023 – Ajax II

5 games

0 as holder

1 goal

Tactically, Giovanni prefers to act as a central midfielder or more on the left and likes to be close to the attackers. At Fluminense, Jhon Arias plays a similar role. The tricolor reinforcement, created by Santos, is a Ganso fan and will have the opportunity to play alongside the number 10.