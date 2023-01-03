NVIDIA launches RTX 4070 Ti with nearly 40 teraflops; see price

During its conference at CES 2023 this Tuesday (03), NVIDIA finally announced the RTX 4070 Ti, a new card aimed at the high-performance segment. The model arrives with basically the same specifications as the canceled 12 GB RTX 4080.

The 12GB RTX 4080 was a significantly different variant of the “original” 16GB RTX 4080 and was discontinued by NVIDIA even before it was released. At the time, the reason for the cancellation was that the similarity of the names could cause confusion in the mind of the consumer.

The truth is that a large part of the public that follows the technology market already expected this announcement from the green side. The GPU has hefty settings, but that’s not a surprise.

Specifications of the RTX 4070 Ti

The chip is the AD104, it has 7,680 CUDA cores, a maximum frequency of 2.6 Ghz, 12 GB VRAM memory in the GDDR6X standard at 21 Gbps, with a 192-bit bus and a bandwidth of 504 GB/s. Speaking of total power, the card has almost 40 teraflops, 8 less than the RTX 4080 and practically half of what the RTX 4090 has.

The RTX 4070 Ti is not expected to have NVIDIA’s reference version, the popular Founders Edition, and will only be marketed through third-party manufacturers. Recently, brands like Zotac and Colorful accidentally leaked their models.

NVIDIA/disclosure

In terms of performance, the model does more than twice as many frames as the RTX 3080 (12 GB) in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, and triples that count in Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing Overdrive mode. NVIDIA even reveals that the 4070 Ti can outperform the top-of-the-line RTX 3090 Ti by 1.8x in games.

Price and release

The RTX 4070 Ti hits the market next January 5th, while the first press reviews should start rolling out tomorrow. The official price is US$ 799 abroad, while the official value suggested in Brazil is R$ 7199.