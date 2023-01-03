On loan from Botafogo, Chay is announced as a new signing for Ceará

O Ceará hit with one more reinforcement for the disputes of the competitions in the next season. the attacking midfielder chaywhich belongs to Botafogoarrives on loan until the end of 2023.

The new signing from Ceará is 32 years old and started his career at Bonsucesso/RJ. He then moved on to football in Thailand, where he played for Buriram FC, Esan United, Muangthong United and Songkhla FC. On his return to Brazil, the midfielder defended Mogi-Mirim/SP, América/RJ and Portuguesa/RJ, where he stood out in the 2021 Carioca Championship, scoring 5 goals in 13 games, and then signed by Botafogo.

At the Solitary Star club, Chay played an important role in the club’s access to the first division, scoring 8 goals and giving 8 assists in 31 games in the campaign that culminated in the title of Série B for the team from Rio de Janeiro.

In July of this year, Chay was loaned to Cruzeiro, and helped the Minas Gerais team to win the Série B title and return to the elite of national football.

In addition to Chay, Vozão has already announced six signings for 2023: defender Tiago Pagnussat, left-backs Willian Formiga and Danilo Barcelos, defensive midfielder Caíque Gonçalves, midfielders Arthur Rezende, Jean Carlos and striker Luvannor.

Datasheet

Chayene Medeiros Oliveira Santos (chay)

Position: attacking midfielder

Birth date: 09/29/1990 – (32 years old)

career clubs: Bonsucesso/RJ, Songkhla FC/TAI, Muangthong United/TAI, Esan United/TAI, Buriram FC/TAI, Kedah FA/MAL, Mogi Mirim/SP, São Gonçalo/RJ, Rio Branco/AC, América/RJ, Portuguesa /RJ, Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Ceará.