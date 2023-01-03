On the 1st day of work, Lula has meetings with world leaders; new ministers take office







President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, this Monday, 2nd, in Brasília. Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held this Monday, the 2nd, a series of bilateral meetings with heads of state who attended his inauguration ceremony in Brasilia on Sunday, the 1st. The meetings began around 9:30 am, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, near the Planalto Palace.

In publications on Twitter, the petista said he had received the King Felipe VI of Spain, with whom he talked about relations between the two countries, Europe and Latin America; O president of bolivia, Louis Maple, to discuss how nations can “collaborate on social policy, energy and fertilizer supply”; it’s the leader of ecuador, Guillermo Lassowith whom he discussed his desire to expand relations for the benefit of both peoples.

Like friend @LuchoXBolivia, president of Bolivia. We talked about how our countries can collaborate on social policy, energy and fertilizer supply ???????? ??: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/m6WdJ0qvrG ? Lula (@LulaOficial) January 2, 2023

Besides them, Lula talked to the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalóand declared “that Brazil will once again make Africa a priority in its relations with the world”.

Among the visits, the Brazilian leader also received his counterpart Argentinian, Alberto Fernandezto resume “dialogue and friendship with our biggest neighbor, one of Brazil’s main partners in the world”.

Fernández confirmed that Lula will visit Argentina during the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which will bring together Latin American countries at the end of January. The PT candidate congratulated his ally on Argentina’s victory in the World Cup in Qatar.

I received my friend @alferdez, who congratulated me on taking possession and I was able to congratulate him on Argentina’s victory in the World Cup. We resume dialogue and friendship with our biggest neighbor, one of Brazil’s main partners in the world ???????? ??: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/3HtKKiDihD ? Lula (@LulaOficial) January 2, 2023

The presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric, of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, and of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta are also among those who met with the PT.

I met again today with my friend Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal. I was happy to be able to reciprocate the hospitality he extended to me when I visited Lisbon as president-elect in November ???????? ??: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/qmZaSUfDxR ? Lula (@LulaOficial) January 2, 2023

The list also included the Vice President of China Wang Qishan, who handed Lula a letter from President Xi Jinping with his greetings and willingness to expand cooperation; O Prime Minister of the Republic of Mali, Choguel Kokalla Maiga; O Vice President of Cuba Salvador Antonio Valdes Mesa; O President of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Luis Alberto Otárola Penaranda; it’s the leader of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Rodrigues.

I received from Vice President of China Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping with his greetings and willingness to expand cooperation. China is our biggest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries ???????? ??: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/Z8FAmn4yyW ? Lula (@LulaOficial) January 2, 2023

ministers

Also on Monday, some of the ministers of the PT government assumed their respective positions. The event is just a formality, bearing in mind that the nomination of the 37 has already been published in the “Official Gazette”.

Among them are: Fernando Haddad (Farm); Juscelino Filho (Communications); Camilo Santana (Education); Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno (Aeronautics); Rui Costa (Civil Staff); Daniela Carneiro (Tourism); Nísia Trindade (Health); Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations); Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture); Wellington Dias (Social Development); Márcio França (Ports and Airports); Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat of the Presidency); Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy); Margareth Menezes (Culture); Mauro Vieira (External Relations); and Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security).

The latter gave a strong speech, signaling a change of course compared to the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro, and promised to protect the poorest and minorities, in addition to committing to resolve the case of the death of Marielle Franco, in 2018 .

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!