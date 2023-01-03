Palmeiras starts face-to-face pre-season with 10 Cubs composing the professional cast

By Eduardo Luiz

01/02/2023, 8:41 pm

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Palmeiras started on Monday night the in-person pre-season work. The players showed up for a welcome dinner. Medical examinations were scheduled for Tuesday morning, and the first training session with the ball will take place in the afternoon.

From the squad that ended the 2022 season, three players left the club: Jorge, Wesley and Gustavo Scarpa. The winger was loaned to Fluminense, the striker signed a permanent contract with Cruzeiro, and the midfielder went to Nottingham Forest after the end of his contract.

As he played in the World Cup, goalkeeper Weverton gained a few more days off, but continues to do remote training sessions monitored by NSP professionals.

Following the plan to bet on the base boys, Verdão made official the incorporation of 7 Cubs: Naves, Garcia, Vanderlan, Fabinho, Jhonatan, Endrick and Giovani. Of the 30 players that make up the professional squad today, 10 are trained at the club (the other three are Vinícius, Gabriel Menino and Danilo).

Palmeiras’ debut in the Paulista Championship will take place on 1/14 (Saturday) against São Bento, at Allianz Parque. At the end of the month (28/1) Abel Ferreira’s team will dispute the title of the Brazilian Super Cup against Flamengo, in a still undefined location.