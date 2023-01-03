Paul Thomas Anderson begins shooting new film in mid-2023

(Image: Getty Images)

One of the greatest directors of our time, Paul Thomas Anderson already have a date to return to the set. The filmmaker starts shooting his new film at the North American Summer 2023 (via The Film Stage).

The website Actors Access posted a casting call for a project titled “Untitled CK/PTA Studio Feature Film” – “CK” referring to casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, “PTA” to Paul Thomas Anderson and “feature film” to feature film. The specific role being cast is for a 15- to 16-year-old female, “physically athletic and excels at martial arts.” The item reveals a July 2023 start date and a filming location in Los Angeles. Although no plot details are revealed, the filmmaker has been working on the idea of ​​a jazz film set in 1940s Los Angeles, depicting the Little Harlem neighborhood.

Anderson comes from the success of the nostalgic “Licorice Pizza“, released in 2021 and nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Film, Direction and Original Screenplay. He and casting director Cassandra Kulukundis have been working together since “Boogie Nights: Pleasure Without Limits“, from 1997.

No release date has yet been announced for Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film.

