Pelé drags crowd before Edson is buried – 01/03/2023 – Sport

This Tuesday (3), the body of Edson Arantes do Nascimento took off from Pelé.

The man who died aged 82 was buried at the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, in Santos, after a 24-hour wake in Vila Belmiro and a three-and-a-half-hour procession through the streets of the city that gave him worldwide recognition.

The last act before the public, when the coffin was removed from the fire truck, took place to the sound of a funeral march and under a light drizzle, which refreshed those present after an intense heat all day.

Once on the ground, the body was carried into the space to the sound of the hymn of Santos and, in sequence, by the religious hymn Segura na Mão de Deus. Inside, only family members accompanied the burial, in a 25-minute ceremony.

In the streets, however, the myth lives on. His stories and deeds were retold and exalted by thousands of fans around the world in the last six days, since the confirmation of Edson’s death, on December 29th, in São Paulo.

Between Monday (2nd) and Tuesday (3rd), according to a survey released by Santos Futebol Clube, more than 230,000 people passed through Vila Belmiro to pay homage to the idol. An invaluable number of fans accompanied the procession on foot, waving from the windows of houses and apartments or even from a distance, on television.

More than saying goodbye to the one who had disincarnated, everyone wanted to show gratitude for the joys provided by the only player in history to win three World Cups and the first to score more than a thousand goals.

That’s why many smiled, especially those who had the chance to see the body of the King of football up close. Being close to him has always been a reason for euphoria, especially for Santos fans who saw him parade at the Vila Belmiro stadium.

“A thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals… only Pelé, only Pelé, who played for my Santos”, they shouted throughout the wake and procession.

Around 10 am, for the last time, Pelé left the Vila’s lawn. Minutes earlier, among the last visitors, the idol’s relatives received President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

When approaching the coffin, Lula embraced the King’s relatives. Shortly after, a religious ceremony began. The president stood next to Father Javier Mateo Arana, from the diocese of Santos.

The celebrant highlighted Pelé’s relationship with his mother, Dona Celeste, who is 100 years old, and even mentioned Maradona and Di Stéfano. Those present prayed an Our Father and an “Ave Maria”.

“Pele symbolizes the rise of the human species. […] He was a player who, very young, gained an extraordinary protagonism”, said Lula.

When the coffin left the stadium and was placed in the fire truck, a commotion took over the streets of Baixada Santista.

Ana Rita Santos, 24, who works in a store on Avenida Ana Costa, had permission from her boss to go to Presidente Wilson’s central median to witness the passing of the King.

“Go with God, Pelé,” she shouted, claiming to be a sick person from Santos. “At home, everyone is,” she said with tears in her eyes.

In some stretches of the path covered by the procession, people on the balconies of their homes and on the windows of apartments threw rose petals.

The truck passed in front of the house of Celeste Arantes, Pelé’s mother, on channel 6. Thrilled, the King’s sister, Maria Lúcia, went to the balcony, waved and said goodbye to her brother.

Pelé’s mother did not appear. At one hundred years old and in poor health, she lives under “home care”.

Under applause and shouts of “Pelé”, the crowd that gathered in front of Dona Celeste’s house was moved. The truck was parked for about 15 minutes. And every time he walked a few meters, he was applauded.

Dozens of motorcyclists honked their horns on Channel 6 after the body passed by.

Santos were the majority on the streets, but fans wearing shirts from various clubs in Brazil were also seen waving to the procession.

Corinthians Jonatas do Prado Nascimento, 33, and Daniel José da Costa, 41, from Peruíbe, arrived early at the corner of the vertical cemetery Memorial Necrópole Ecumenica, where the King was buried.

The ceremony was reserved for the family, so they stayed in the last stretch where they could have contact with the cortege.

“Some athletes are capable of transcending rivalries,” said Jonatas. “Pele is one of them,” added Daniel.

“At the World Cup, we saw a little of that with Messi. Regardless of Argentina, many people were rooting for him. With Pelé, it was like that throughout his career”, concluded Jonatas.

All the affection dedicated to the King comforted his family, who eased the sadness of the loss with the certainty that his memory will always be present.

“The biggest feeling of the whole family is gratitude. Along with the pain, it’s gratitude. Thank you all so much […]. It is difficult, but it is an honor, a great pride. Thanks again, now he’s going to rest”, summarized Edinho.

Fans say goodbye to Pele