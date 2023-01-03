Pele or King Pele? Mayor of Rio opens poll on street surrounding Maracanã – 01/03/2023

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes announced the change of name of the avenue that surrounds the Maracanã stadium. The measure is a tribute to Pelé, who died last Thursday (29).

“Avenida Radial Oeste that surrounds Maracanã will be renamed Avenida Pelé tomorrow. The decree will be published in the Official Gazette tomorrow”, said the mayor on his official Twitter account.

Soon after, Eduardo Paes opened a poll: “A lot of people suggesting that Radial Oeste should be called Rei Pelé instead of simply Pelé! What do you think?”.

So far, the poll has received more than seven thousand votes and the name “King Pelé” is winning.

  • Pelé’s wake opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and ended about 24 hours later.
  • The burial takes place at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos, and is scheduled for 12h.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro

Coffin with Pelé's body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro

Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé's coffin will be located - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed

Wreaths of flowers for the wake of King Pelé, in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro

Wreaths of flowers for the wake of King Pelé, in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé's wake - Reproduction/Lucas Musetti/UOL

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake

Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, on arrival at Pelé's wake - Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake

Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro

Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé's body during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, near the King's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin

Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro

Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, next to the coffin during the wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake

Gilmar Mendes, STF minister, was the first authority to arrive at the wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake

Movement around Pelé's coffin during wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake

Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin

Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé

Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral

Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral

Fans face a huge queue for King Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s funeral in Vila Belmiro

Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro

Milton Neves next to Pelé's coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Milton Neves next to Pelé’s coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Fans wearing Lionel Messi shirts go to Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans with Lionel Messi T-shirts attend Pelé’s funeral

Careca and Marcelinho Carioca attend Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Careca and Marcelinho Carioca attend Pelé’s wake

Careca looks at King Pelé in the coffin during wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Careca observes King Pelé in the coffin during wake

Lula, on arrival at Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

Lula, on arrival at Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

President Lula greets Pelé's widow, Márcio Aoki, during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

President Lula greets Pelé’s widow, Márcia Aoki, during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Lula waves upon arrival at Vila Belmiro for King Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Lula waves upon arrival at Vila Belmiro for King Pelé’s funeral

Next to Janja, Lula leaves Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Next to Janja, Lula leaves Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos

Pelé's coffin positioned in the fire truck before the parade through the streets of Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pelé’s coffin positioned in the fire truck before the procession through the streets of Santos

Pele's coffin leaves the wake in Vila Belmiro - REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Pelé’s coffin leaves the wake in Vila Belmiro

President Lula embraces Edinho during King Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Handout/Ricardo Stuckert

President Lula embraces Edinho during King Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Fathers Xavier and Toninho pray around Pelé's coffin at the end of the wake - Press Release/Ricardo Stuckert

Fathers Xavier and Toninho pray around Pelé’s coffin at the end of the wake

Fans gather in front of the house of Pelé's mother and sister, where the procession with the body of the King will pass - Leandro Carneiro/UOL

Fans gather in front of the house of Pelé’s mother and sister, where the procession with the King’s body will pass

Movement in the house of Pelé's mother, on channel 6 of Santos, where the procession with the body of the King will pass - Leandro Carneiro/UOL

Movement in the house of Pelé’s mother, on channel 6 of Santos, where the procession with the body of the King will pass

Pelé's coffin arrives at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pelé’s coffin arrives at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos

Pelé's coffin arrives at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pelé’s coffin arrives at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos

