Pele or King Pele? Mayor of Rio opens poll on street surrounding Maracanã – 01/03/2023

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes announced the change of name of the avenue that surrounds the Maracanã stadium. The measure is a tribute to Pelé, who died last Thursday (29).

“Avenida Radial Oeste that surrounds Maracanã will be renamed Avenida Pelé tomorrow. The decree will be published in the Official Gazette tomorrow”, said the mayor on his official Twitter account.

Soon after, Eduardo Paes opened a poll: “A lot of people suggesting that Radial Oeste should be called Rei Pelé instead of simply Pelé! What do you think?”.

Lots of people suggesting that Radial Oeste be renamed Rei Pelé instead of simply Pelé! What do you think? — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) January 3, 2023

So far, the poll has received more than seven thousand votes and the name “King Pelé” is winning.

The Avenida Radial Oeste that surrounds Maracanã will be renamed Avenida Pelé tomorrow! The decree will be published in tomorrow’s Official Gazette! pic.twitter.com/f8nuhbhCR1 — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) January 3, 2023

Pelé’s wake opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and ended about 24 hours later.

The burial takes place at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos, and is scheduled for 12h.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

