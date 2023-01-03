Pelé’s funeral ends with applause and emotion

Pelé’s wake ended with applause and emotion this morning in Vila Belmiro, home of Santos.

The coffin with the King of Football follows the procession in Santos before being buried at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, also in Santos, in a ceremony for friends and family.

The wake was opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and lasted just under 24 hours.

Fans faced up to three hours of queue last night to say goodbye to the King of Football.

The last in line entered the Vila at 9:48 am today. About 230,000 people attended the wake.

The coffin was closed to applause and much emotion from Pelé’s widow Marcia Aoki.

Marcia Aoki. Football authorities and personalities attended the wake yesterday such as the presidents of FIFA, Conmebol and CBF, as well as Santos players and former players.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) went to the wake this morning and arrived about an hour before the end of the ceremony.

Kely, Edinho, Jennifer, Joshua, Celeste and Flávia, children of Pelé, were at the ceremony.

Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

