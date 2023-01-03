Pelé’s funeral ends with applause and emotion

Pelé’s wake ended with applause and emotion this morning in Vila Belmiro, home of Santos.
The coffin with the King of Football follows the procession in Santos before being buried at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, also in Santos, in a ceremony for friends and family.
The wake was opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and lasted just under 24 hours.
Fans faced up to three hours of queue last night to say goodbye to the King of Football.
The last in line entered the Vila at 9:48 am today. About 230,000 people attended the wake.
The coffin was closed to applause and much emotion from Pelé’s widowMarcia Aoki.
Football authorities and personalities attended the wake yesterdaysuch as the presidents of FIFA, Conmebol and CBF, as well as Santos players and former players.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) went to the wake this morning and arrived about an hour before the end of the ceremony.
Kely, Edinho, Jennifer, Joshua, Celeste and Fláviachildren of Pelé, were at the ceremony.
Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.
See photos of Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro
Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro
Coffin with Pelé's body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro
Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé's coffin will be placed
Flower wreaths for King Pelé's wake, in Vila Belmiro
Flower wreaths for King Pelé's wake, in Vila Belmiro
Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé's wake
Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé's wake
Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé's coffin to Vila Belmiro
Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé's body during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé's coffin
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, near the King's coffin
Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro
Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, next to the coffin during the wake
Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake
Movement around Pelé's coffin during wake
Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé's coffin
Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé
Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé's funeral
Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé's funeral
Fans face huge queue for King Pelé's funeral in Vila Belmiro
Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro
Milton Neves next to Pelé's coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Fans with Lionel Messi T-shirts attend Pelé's funeral
Careca and Marcelinho Carioca attend Pelé's wake
Careca observes King Pelé in the coffin during wake
Lula, on arrival at Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro
President Lula greets Pelé's widow, Márcia Aoki, during a wake in Vila Belmiro
Lula waves upon arrival at Vila Belmiro for King Pelé's funeral
Next to Janja, Lula leaves Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro
Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos
Pelé's coffin positioned in the fire truck before the procession through the streets of Santos
Pelé's coffin leaves the wake in Vila Belmiro
President Lula embraces Edinho during King Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro
Fathers Xavier and Toninho pray around Pelé's coffin at the end of the wake
Fans gather in front of the house of Pelé's mother and sister, where the procession with the King's body will pass
Movement in the house of Pelé's mother, on channel 6 of Santos, where the procession with the body of the King will pass