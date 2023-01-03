Pelé’s funeral ends with applause and emotion

Pelé’s wake ended with applause and emotion this morning in Vila Belmiro, home of Santos.

  • The coffin with the King of Football follows the procession in Santos before being buried at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, also in Santos, in a ceremony for friends and family.
  • The wake was opened to the public at 10 am yesterday and lasted just under 24 hours.
  • Fans faced up to three hours of queue last night to say goodbye to the King of Football.
  • The last in line entered the Vila at 9:48 am today. About 230,000 people attended the wake.
  • The coffin was closed to applause and much emotion from Pelé’s widowMarcia Aoki.
  • Football authorities and personalities attended the wake yesterdaysuch as the presidents of FIFA, Conmebol and CBF, as well as Santos players and former players.
  • President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) went to the wake this morning and arrived about an hour before the end of the ceremony.
  • Kely, Edinho, Jennifer, Joshua, Celeste and Fláviachildren of Pelé, were at the ceremony.
Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL - Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos

Image: Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.

See photos of Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

1 / 36

Edinho, son of the King, and Zé Roberto, ex-Santos, carry Pelé’s coffin in Vila Belmiro

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Coffin with Pelé's body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

two / 36

Coffin with Pelé’s body is placed in the center of Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé's coffin will be located - Marcelo Justo/UOL

3 / 36

Officials carry wreaths of flowers to the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro, where King Pelé’s coffin will be placed

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Wreaths of flowers for the wake of King Pelé, in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

4 / 36

Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Wreaths of flowers for the wake of King Pelé, in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

5 / 36

Flower wreaths for King Pelé’s wake, in Vila Belmiro

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé's wake - Reproduction/Lucas Musetti/UOL

6 / 36

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, arrives in Vila Belmiro for Pelé’s wake

read more Playback/Lucas Musetti/UOL

Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, on arrival at Pelé's wake - Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

7 / 36

Alejandro Dominguez, President of Conmebol, on arrival at Pelé’s wake

read more Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé's coffin in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

8 / 36

Journalists from all over the world await the arrival of King Pelé’s coffin to Vila Belmiro

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé's body during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

9 / 36

Serginho Chulapa kisses Pelé’s body during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

10 / 36

Manoel Maria, former Santos player, was moved to see King Pelé’s coffin

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, near the King's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

11 / 36

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, talks with Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, near the King’s coffin

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

12 / 36

Edinho, son of Pelé, is embraced after the coffin is left in the center of the lawn at Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Márcia Aoki, Pelé's widow, next to the coffin during the wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

13 / 36

Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, next to the coffin during the wake

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Gilmar Mendes, STF minister, was the first authority to arrive at the wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

14 / 36

Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF, was the first authority to arrive at the wake

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Movement around Pelé's coffin during wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

15 / 36

Movement around Pelé’s coffin during wake

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé's coffin - Marcelo Justo/UOL

16 / 36

Manoel Maria cries next to Edinho in front of Pelé’s coffin

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé - Marcelo Justo/UOL

17 / 36

Queue of fans on the lawn of Vila Belmiro to see the body of King Pelé

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

18 / 36

Fans wearing jerseys from other teams were seen at King Pelé’s funeral

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

19 / 36

Authorities, including Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, begin to leave Pelé’s funeral

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans face a huge queue for King Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

20 / 36

Fans face huge queue for King Pelé’s funeral in Vila Belmiro

read more Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

21 / 36

Fans line up to say goodbye to King Pelé in Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Milton Neves next to Pelé's coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

22 / 36

Milton Neves next to Pelé’s coffin during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fans wearing Lionel Messi shirts go to Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

23 / 36

Fans with Lionel Messi T-shirts attend Pelé’s funeral

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Careca and Marcelinho Carioca attend Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

24 / 36

Careca and Marcelinho Carioca attend Pelé’s wake

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Careca looks at King Pelé in the coffin during wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

25 / 36

Careca observes King Pelé in the coffin during wake

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Lula, on arrival at Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

26 / 36

Lula, on arrival at Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Lucas Musetti Perazolli/UOL

President Lula greets Pelé's widow, Márcio Aoki, during a wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

27 / 36

President Lula greets Pelé’s widow, Márcia Aoki, during a wake in Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Lula waves upon arrival at Vila Belmiro for King Pelé's wake - Marcelo Justo/UOL

28 / 36

Lula waves upon arrival at Vila Belmiro for King Pelé’s funeral

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Next to Janja, Lula leaves Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Marcelo Justo/UOL

29 / 36

Next to Janja, Lula leaves Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL

30 / 36

Fire truck starts the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pelé's coffin positioned in the fire truck before the parade through the streets of Santos - Marcelo Justo/UOL

31 / 36

Pelé’s coffin positioned in the fire truck before the procession through the streets of Santos

Marcelo Justo/UOL

Pele's coffin leaves the wake in Vila Belmiro - REUTERS/Carla Carniel

32 / 36

Pelé’s coffin leaves the wake in Vila Belmiro

REUTERS/Carla Carniel

President Lula embraces Edinho during King Pelé's wake in Vila Belmiro - Handout/Ricardo Stuckert

33 / 36

President Lula embraces Edinho during King Pelé’s wake in Vila Belmiro

Disclosure/Ricardo Stuckert

Fathers Xavier and Toninho pray around Pelé's coffin at the end of the wake - Press Release/Ricardo Stuckert

34 / 36

Fathers Xavier and Toninho pray around Pelé’s coffin at the end of the wake

Disclosure/Ricardo Stuckert

Fans gather in front of the house of Pelé's mother and sister, where the procession with the body of the King will pass - Leandro Carneiro/UOL

35 / 36

Fans gather in front of the house of Pelé’s mother and sister, where the procession with the King’s body will pass

Leandro Carneiro/UOL

Movement in the house of Pelé's mother, on channel 6 of Santos, where the procession with the body of the King will pass - Leandro Carneiro/UOL

36 / 36

Movement in the house of Pelé’s mother, on channel 6 of Santos, where the procession with the body of the King will pass

Leandro Carneiro/UOL

