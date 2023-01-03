Pelé’s grandchildren, from the rejected daughter, reveal deathbed confession

Children of Sandra Regina Arantes, who was rejected and fought a legal battle with Pelé, Octávio Felinto Neto, 24, and Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, 22, revealed the confession made by their grandfather, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, in his deathbed.

Pelé died on December 29 after being admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital to treat complications from colon cancer diagnosed in September 2021.

In the last days of his life, the King asked for the presence of his grandchildren, who live in the USA. It was the second time they had met in person.

Gabriel told Folha de S.Paulo that his grandfather’s last moments were good, despite being sad.

“We talked, I told him everything, how much I admired him as a player and as a person. We stayed with our hands clasped praying, talking… It was a very sad moment, but very important for me and my brother”, he said.

It fell to Octávio to reveal Pelé’s deathbed confession.

“It was a difficult time at the hospital. I believe we managed to end it by really forgiving, this is the legacy that has to be left. Forgiveness and love overcome all things”, he said.

Sandra’s legal battle for Pelé to recognize her as his daughter began in 1991. After a DNA test, it was proved that she was the daughter of the King of Football, however, the former star player never recognized her affectionately as a daughter and sued her , but she lost and from 1996 she could use the surname Arantes do Nascimento.

In 2000, Sandra was elected councilor by the PDT in the city of Santos (SP) and approved a bill establishing free DNA tests.