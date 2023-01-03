Pelé’s grandchildren remember the last moments with their grandfather – Sports

  • From Monday (2nd) until Tuesday morning (3rd), fans, authorities, friends and family of Pelé, the King of Football, will be able to say goodbye to the legend of the sport, who died last Thursday (29) as a result of complications from colon cancer, discovered in 2019. Pelé’s wake, which will be open to the public, will have the Vila Belmiro stadium as stage

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 01.02.2023

  • Neymar’s father arrives at Vila Belmiro, in Santos

    R7/Pietro Otsuka

  • Serginho Chulapa kisses football legend and friend Pelé

    Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP – 02.01.2023

  • Santos fan waved to fans who are in line to enter the field and honor the King

    REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino – 01.02.2023

  • Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of São Paulo, attended the Santos stadium to say goodbye to Pelé

    Maria Cunha/do R7 – 2.1.2022

  • Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, was instructed by Erdogan to travel to Santos and attend Pelé’s wake

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Fans keep coming to Vila Belmiro

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, arrives for the wake

    Pietro Otsuka/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Gianni Infantino embraces Edinho

    REUTERS/Diego Vara – 01.02.2023

  • Friends and family formed a circle around Pelé’s body

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • FIFA President also spoke with Márcia Aoki

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Fans begin to enter the Vila Belmiro field to pay their respects

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 01.02.2023

  • Friends and family arrive to say goodbye to Pele

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Former Santos player, Zé Roberto, and Edinho, son of the football idol, carried the coffin to the center of the Vila Belmiro field

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Edinho, coach of Londrina and son of Pelé, stands next to his father’s body

    REUTERS/Diego Vara

  • Abel Verônico, a former Santos player, was Pelé’s partner at the São Paulo club

    Maria Cunha/do R7

  • Lima, a former player of Peixe, lived with the King of Football for 11 years

    Maria Cunha/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Clodoaldo played for Santos from 1965 to 1979 and was part of the Brazilian team winning the third championship in the World Cup in 1970 alongside Pelé

    Pietro Otsuka/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended Vila to say goodbye and pay tribute to Pelé

    Playback/Record TV

  • Fans wear the ‘Eternal Pelé’ shirt

    Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP

  • Fans are at the door of Vila Belmiro with messages for Pelé

    Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

  • Fans took white roses to honor the King of Football

    Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP

  • Fans gather at the door of Vila Belmiro waiting for the gates to open at 10 am

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Fans keep coming to Vila Belmiro

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • Inside Vila Belmiro, the wreaths are arranged close to where Pelé’s coffin will be

    ETTORE CHIEREGUINI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 1.2.2023

  • Santos number 10 shirts are placed inside Vila Belmiro to honor Pelé

    NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

  • Since the early hours of the morning, a crowd has lined up in front of the Urbano Caldeira stadium (Vila Belmiro) to say goodbye to Pelé

    Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

  • The coffin with Pelé’s body will be placed in the center of the field, and those present will be able to pass by to say goodbye. Pelé died at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, at the age of 82, after being hospitalized for a month.

    ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 01.02.2023

  • The stands at Vila Belmiro are full of tributes to Pelé, such as these dozens of posters that symbolize the number 10 shirt that the King of Football immortalized at Santos Futebol Clube

    Ettore Chiereguini/Agif – Photography Agency/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

  • The long queues attract street vendors, who try to sell a souvenir of Pelé’s farewell

    Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

  • Many children are also in the surroundings of Vila Belmiro in the farewell to Pelé. This boy wrote a letter to honor the King of Football

    Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

  • Journalists from all over the world are in Vila Belmiro to follow the farewell of the greatest athlete of the century

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

  • The hearse with Pelé’s body arrived at Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), at 3:55 am this Monday (2)

    Diego Vara/Reuters – 02.01.2023

  • Top image shows the beginning of the farewell to Pelé in Santos

    Leonardo Benassatto/Reuters – 02.01.2023

