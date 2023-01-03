Pelé’s grandchildren remember the last moments with their grandfather – Sports

From Monday (2nd) until Tuesday morning (3rd), fans, authorities, friends and family of Pelé, the King of Football, will be able to say goodbye to the legend of the sport, who died last Thursday (29) as a result of complications from colon cancer, discovered in 2019. Pelé’s wake, which will be open to the public, will have the Vila Belmiro stadium as stage
Neymar’s father arrives at Vila Belmiro, in Santos
Serginho Chulapa kisses football legend and friend Pelé
Santos fan waved to fans who are in line to enter the field and honor the King
Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of São Paulo, attended the Santos stadium to say goodbye to Pelé
Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, was instructed by Erdogan to travel to Santos and attend Pelé’s wake
Fans keep coming to Vila Belmiro
Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, arrives for the wake
Gianni Infantino embraces Edinho
Friends and family formed a circle around Pelé’s body
FIFA President also spoke with Márcia Aoki
Fans begin to enter the Vila Belmiro field to pay their respects
Friends and family arrive to say goodbye to Pele
Former Santos player, Zé Roberto, and Edinho, son of the football idol, carried the coffin to the center of the Vila Belmiro field
Edinho, coach of Londrina and son of Pelé, stands next to his father’s body
Abel Verônico, a former Santos player, was Pelé’s partner at the São Paulo club
Lima, a former player of Peixe, lived with the King of Football for 11 years
Clodoaldo played for Santos from 1965 to 1979 and was part of the Brazilian team winning the third championship in the World Cup in 1970 alongside Pelé
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended Vila to say goodbye and pay tribute to Pelé
Fans wear the ‘Eternal Pelé’ shirt
Fans are at the door of Vila Belmiro with messages for Pelé
Fans took white roses to honor the King of Football
Fans gather at the door of Vila Belmiro waiting for the gates to open at 10 am
Fans keep coming to Vila Belmiro
Inside Vila Belmiro, the wreaths are arranged close to where Pelé’s coffin will be
Santos number 10 shirts are placed inside Vila Belmiro to honor Pelé
Since the early hours of the morning, a crowd has lined up in front of the Urbano Caldeira stadium (Vila Belmiro) to say goodbye to Pelé
The coffin with Pelé’s body will be placed in the center of the field, and those present will be able to pass by to say goodbye. Pelé died at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, at the age of 82, after being hospitalized for a month.
The stands at Vila Belmiro are full of tributes to Pelé, such as these dozens of posters that symbolize the number 10 shirt that the King of Football immortalized at Santos Futebol Clube
The long queues attract street vendors, who try to sell a souvenir of Pelé’s farewell
Many children are also in the surroundings of Vila Belmiro in the farewell to Pelé. This boy wrote a letter to honor the King of Football
Journalists from all over the world are in Vila Belmiro to follow the farewell of the greatest athlete of the century
The hearse with Pelé’s body arrived at Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), at 3:55 am this Monday (2)
Top image shows the beginning of the farewell to Pelé in Santos