Pelé’s grandchildren remember the last moments with their grandfather – Sports

From Monday (2nd) until Tuesday morning (3rd), fans, authorities, friends and family of Pelé, the King of Football, will be able to say goodbye to the legend of the sport, who died last Thursday (29) as a result of complications from colon cancer, discovered in 2019. Pelé’s wake, which will be open to the public, will have the Vila Belmiro stadium as stage Edu Garcia/R7 – 01.02.2023

Neymar’s father arrives at Vila Belmiro, in Santos R7/Pietro Otsuka

Serginho Chulapa kisses football legend and friend Pelé Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP – 02.01.2023

Santos fan waved to fans who are in line to enter the field and honor the King REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino – 01.02.2023

Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of São Paulo, attended the Santos stadium to say goodbye to Pelé Maria Cunha/do R7 – 2.1.2022

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, was instructed by Erdogan to travel to Santos and attend Pelé’s wake Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Fans keep coming to Vila Belmiro Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, arrives for the wake Pietro Otsuka/R7 – 2.1.2023

Gianni Infantino embraces Edinho REUTERS/Diego Vara – 01.02.2023

Friends and family formed a circle around Pelé’s body Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

FIFA President also spoke with Márcia Aoki Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Fans begin to enter the Vila Belmiro field to pay their respects Edu Garcia/R7 – 01.02.2023

Friends and family arrive to say goodbye to Pele Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Former Santos player, Zé Roberto, and Edinho, son of the football idol, carried the coffin to the center of the Vila Belmiro field Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Edinho, coach of Londrina and son of Pelé, stands next to his father’s body REUTERS/Diego Vara

Abel Verônico, a former Santos player, was Pelé’s partner at the São Paulo club Maria Cunha/do R7

Lima, a former player of Peixe, lived with the King of Football for 11 years Maria Cunha/R7 – 2.1.2023

Clodoaldo played for Santos from 1965 to 1979 and was part of the Brazilian team winning the third championship in the World Cup in 1970 alongside Pelé Pietro Otsuka/R7 – 2.1.2023

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended Vila to say goodbye and pay tribute to Pelé Playback/Record TV

Fans wear the ‘Eternal Pelé’ shirt Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP

Fans are at the door of Vila Belmiro with messages for Pelé Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

Fans took white roses to honor the King of Football Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP

Fans gather at the door of Vila Belmiro waiting for the gates to open at 10 am Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Fans keep coming to Vila Belmiro Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

Inside Vila Belmiro, the wreaths are arranged close to where Pelé’s coffin will be ETTORE CHIEREGUINI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 1.2.2023

Santos number 10 shirts are placed inside Vila Belmiro to honor Pelé NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

Since the early hours of the morning, a crowd has lined up in front of the Urbano Caldeira stadium (Vila Belmiro) to say goodbye to Pelé Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

The coffin with Pelé’s body will be placed in the center of the field, and those present will be able to pass by to say goodbye. Pelé died at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, at the age of 82, after being hospitalized for a month. ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 01.02.2023

The stands at Vila Belmiro are full of tributes to Pelé, such as these dozens of posters that symbolize the number 10 shirt that the King of Football immortalized at Santos Futebol Clube Ettore Chiereguini/Agif – Photography Agency/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

The long queues attract street vendors, who try to sell a souvenir of Pelé’s farewell Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

Many children are also in the surroundings of Vila Belmiro in the farewell to Pelé. This boy wrote a letter to honor the King of Football Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – ​​02.01.2023

Journalists from all over the world are in Vila Belmiro to follow the farewell of the greatest athlete of the century Edu Garcia/R7 – 2.1.2023

The hearse with Pelé’s body arrived at Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), at 3:55 am this Monday (2) Diego Vara/Reuters – 02.01.2023