Pelé’s grandson, Gabriel arrives at Vila Belmiro for his grandfather’s wake: “There was no better place”

Pelé’s grandson, Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento arrived in Vila Belmiro this Monday for his grandfather’s wake, which started at 10 am (Brasília time). He, who is the son of Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto, arrived accompanied by his brother, Octávio Felinto.

In an interview, Gabriel recalled his visit to the King at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, days before the former player’s death, last Thursday. In addition, he highlighted the “greatness” of his grandfather and stated that there was no better place to say goodbye to Pelé than the Santos stadium.

“It was very emotional. It was the second time I saw my grandfather in person. We talked, I talked about his greatness. My brother and I tried to play, but we didn’t play even 10% of my grandfather’s football. But I managed to express the gratitude of having him with my grandfather, that was great,” he said.



“All Brazilians in the whole world know what my grandfather did here for Santos. As a Santos fan, knowing everything he did in Vila Belmiro, I think there was no better place to say goodbye to him. Very proud of my grandfather, for everything he did for Santos and for Brazil. A very sad day, but I’m sure we’ll get back on top”, he added.

Authorities such as the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, and the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, have already arrived in Vila Belmiro for the farewell ceremony of the greatest player in the history of football. Other historical former players of Peixe, such as Elano, Lima, Clodoaldo and Serginho Chulapa, were also present.

Pelé’s wake began this Monday, at 10 am, and will last 24 hours until the burial takes place on Tuesday. The event will be open to fans and supporters at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where the King played for most of his career.

