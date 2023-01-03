Peripherals is the new science-fiction series from the Prime Video, the series premiered on the streaming platform last Friday (21). At the moment, Peripherals occupies the top with The Rings of Power of the series most watched by Brazilians in Prime Video. The series is starred by Chloë Grace Moretz (A Shadow in the Cloud), Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Doesn’t Wait for the Night) and Gary Carr (Trigonometry).

+ Backstage of Penta: Netflix documentary recalls the conquest of the national team in 2002

With new episodes every Friday, Peripherals follows the quiet life of Flynne Fisher (Moretz) who lives in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains. The young woman is addicted to playing state-of-the-art video games, she sees games as an opportunity to escape her routine.

When Flynne Fisher is invited by a company to test their new gaming system, the young woman finds herself trapped in a simulation that awakens dreams of purpose, romance and glamor in the game. However, the new game puts her and her family in real-life danger.

Check out the Peripherals trailer:

<br /> <img decoding="async" src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/sWRS8mwXCfY/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player" title="Peripherals: Meet the new Prime Video series with Chloë Grace Moretz 2"><br /> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"/><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/sWRS8mwXCfY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br />

Peripherals is a creation of Scott B. Smiththe series is based on the novel The Peripheral (2014) by the author William Gibson. The first season of the series will have eight episodes.

The series features the talents of JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Louis Herthum, Katie Leung, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, Alex Hernandez, Julian Moore-Cook, Adelind Horan, Austin Rising, eli goree and Charlotte Riley.

When does Rings of Power return?

After the epic first season finale of The Rings of Power, the question is when the series will return. The second season of prequel in Lord of the Rings began recording in early October.

According to the screenwriters, JD Payne and Patrick McKayprobably the new episodes of The Rings of Power will only be made available on Prime Video in 2024. The first season of the series was recorded in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, the production has eight episodes and all are available on the streaming platform.

Check out the trailer for the final episode of The Rings of Power:

<br /> <img decoding="async" src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/6D5w2TG8IqM/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player" title="Peripherals: Meet the new Prime Video series with Chloë Grace Moretz 3"><br /> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"/><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/6D5w2TG8IqM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br />

Learn more about Series and Films:

+ Elite: Meet the actors who joined the cast of Season 7

+ House of the Dragon: Season Finale is HBO’s most watched since the end of Game of Thrones

+ Maldives: Series with Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi is canceled by Netflix