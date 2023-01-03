PF uses special weapon to shoot down drone flying over Esplanada

posted on 01/01/2023 21:51



A Federal Police (PF) agent had to use an anti-drone weapon to neutralize a device that invaded the Esplanada’s airspace during the inauguration ceremony of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday afternoon (1/1). The information was confirmed by the corporation itself.

As a security measure, the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP-DF) prohibited the use of this type of equipment during the event. To overthrow the device, the federal police used special equipment capable of disrupting the connection between the drone and the remote control.

Throughout this Sunday, the Military Police (PMDF) responded to four other calls. Two of them were false alarms for the presence of an explosive device. Shortly before noon, Operation Petardo was triggered to check a suspicious plastic bag at Station 108 South. The threat led to the evacuation of the site and the suspension of trains. According to the DF Fire Department (CBMDF), around 11 am, the pilot of one of the trains spotted two bags near one of the tracks and contacted the security teams. The object, however, was a plastic bag with construction materials.

Hours later, police were called again to check two backpacks, one found in the vicinity of Praça dos Três Poderes, and the other near the Ministry of Aeronautics. As a precaution, both objects were removed and detonated by BOPE. None of the items contained an explosive device.

Reinforcement in security also included a City of Security in the area of ​​the National Museum. The structure was made up of mobile corporation commands (PM, PCDF and CBMDF) and support points for specialized troops. For the entrance to the event, police officers set up a barrier to search visitors. The entry of cold weapons or sharp objects, glass bottles and cans, flag poles, barbecue skewers, lasers and the like, toy weapons, replicas or simulacra, tents, similar tents, stoves and the like, fireworks and explosive devices, electrical or sonic shock devices, flammable substances, and illicit drugs. Only one person was arrested during the search. The man was in possession of a knife and fireworks and was driven to the police station.

Attendance

Until the night of this Sunday (01/01), the Fire Department accounted for a total of 160 calls, with five people needing to be referred to hospitals, but without seriousness. Another 34 were taken to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). The consultations were clinical, such as: high blood pressure, dehydration, malaise due to the heat and others that did not require medical intervention.

