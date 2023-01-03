Phase 5 may give Black Widow her farewell endgame and Phase 4 failed

Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow didn’t say a proper goodbye to Natasha Romanoff, but Phase 5 might make up for it thanks to the return of two characters.

Despite Black Widow Died in Avengers: EndgamePhase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may yet give her the send-off she End of the game and Phase 4 failed thanks to two characters close to it returning. The MCU is finally moving away from the Infinity Saga, Thanos, Iron Man and the Snap, and is now focused on its multiverse and the many dangers and mysteries within it, but continues to introduce new characters and teams. However, the Multiverse Saga is also being used to right past MCU missteps, and Phase 5 could do just that with Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) made her MCU debut in Iron man 2 and joined the original Avengers team not long after. Black Widow was part of the Time Heist team in Avengers: Endgame, but in order for her and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to get the Red Skull’s Soul Stone on Vormir, she sacrificed herself. Because of this, Black Widow couldn’t be brought back when Hulk reversed Thanos’ snap, and the MCU has since continued to fault her for not giving her a proper send-off, not even in her solo film. Black Widow – but Marvel can now fix that in Phase 5 thanks to the return of two members of their Russian family.

Avengers: Endgame Failed to Give Black Widow a Proper Sendoff

Avengers: Endgame it was full of twists and surprises, though not all of them were good ones. Natasha’s sacrifice was one of the film’s most shocking and tragic moments, even more so after the last emotional moments she shared with Hawkeye. Since there was a much bigger problem to solve in End of the gamethe movie forgot about Natasha’s death pretty quickly and moved on with the return of half the universe and the Battle of Earth, but the MCU didn’t even give Black Widow a proper send-off at the end of End of the game.

Black Widow’s sacrifice was overshadowed by that of Iron Man, who with a snap of his fingers got rid of Thanos and his armies, saving the universe. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark was given a grand funeral, with all of the MCU’s current heroes – Avengers, New Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and other allies – in attendance, while Black Widow was only mentioned in conversation between the surviving original Avengers, with Hulk saying that tried to bring her back, but it was not possible. not only did End of the game failed to make sense of Black Widow’s death on Vormir, but forgot what she did and didn’t bother giving her the send-off she most definitely deserved.

Black Widow lowers her own homage to Natasha’s legacy

Avengers: Endgame it wasn’t the last time audiences saw Black Widow, as she finally got her long-awaited solo movie as part of Phase 4. Black Widow is set between captain america civil war and Avengers: Infinity War, and saw Natasha traveling to Russia and reuniting with her Russian family – Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) –, also exploring parts of Natasha’s past. However, Black Widow had a great opportunity to pay homage to Natasha’s legacy in its post-credits scene, set in the present day and with Yelena standing at Natasha’s grave, but Marvel turned that scene into a setup for Valentina Allegra De Fontaine (Julia Louis -Dreyfus) returns and further establishes her as an antagonist while also establishing Yelena’s appearance in the TV series Archer hawk.

Thunderbolts Can Properly Honor Black Widow’s Legacy

With most of the original Avengers now retired, there aren’t many links to Black Widow anymore, but rays it could be the perfect chance to properly honor its legacy thanks to the return of Red Guardian and Yelena. The Thunderbolts team is formed by Bucky Barnes, Ghost, US Agent, Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, Taskmaster, Red Guardian and Yelena, also marking the reunion of the last two after going their separate ways after the events of Black Widow – and that gives rays the chance to include an emotional scene with Red Guardian and Yelena in which they can reflect on Natasha, their bond, their legacy, and therefore can properly honor her. Black Widow’s death could not only be what brings Red Guardian and Yelena back together as a team, but it could also give them a reason to keep fighting since it’s the best way to honor their late daughter and sister.

As with other fallen MCU characters, it’s highly unlikely Black Widow will be brought back in the Multiverse Saga (and not even as a variant), but it’s not too late for Marvel to make up for her Black Widow mistakes since Avengers: Endgameand has a new chance to honor her legacy and give her the send-off she deserves after all she’s done for the MCU.