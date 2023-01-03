Pilot Ken Block dies after snowmobile crash | News

Ken Block , American racing driver, died at age 55 in a tragic snowmobile accident in Utah, according to TMZ. A statement was released about the fatality, involving the champion rallying team Hoonigan Racing Division, formerly known as the Monster World Rally Team.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” said the statement issued by the pilot’s representatives without giving further details.

This Monday morning (2), he posted photos on Instagram in which he appeared in Utah riding a snowmobile.

Ken was one of the most famous rally drivers in the world. Competing since the mid-2000s, he has been on the podium dozens of times. Block also competed in motocross and skateboarding, among other action sports. He was also a snowboarder athlete. Ken still made his mark in the world of skate fashion. Block, with business partner Damon Wayfounded the brand DC Shoes in 1994.

Ken leaves his wife, lucyand your daughter Leah. The heiress, just 16 years old, already works as a pilot, just like her father.