Pirates of the Caribbean | Female derivative can be resumed, says producer

Producer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Jerry Bruckheimerrevealed in a recent interview that the female derivative, which had its production canceled, can be resumed.

a derivative of Pirates of the Caribbean with a female lead was initially announced in 2020, with actress Margot Robbie confirmed in the cast, and would feature the script of Christina Hodson. However, recently Robbie publicly stated that the project ended up being shelved.

In an interview with collider, Bruckheimer revealed, however, that although the project was passed over, so that the team could focus on another project in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanthis does not mean that the feminine derivative has been completely discarded.

Check out what the franchise producer Pirates of the Caribbean revealed below:

“I think that script will come out at a certain point. We’ve developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one is moving forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try and do that story.”

Read more about Pirates of the Caribbean:

Pirates of the Caribbean is based on the attraction Pirates of the Caribbean of the theme parks Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

The original film was directed by Gore Verbinski and Rob MarshallWhile Terry Rossio and Ted Elliott handled the script.

In the plot, we follow the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), in addition to its allies and rivals, such as Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally), Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), Angelica (Penelope Cruz) and Blackbeard (Ian McShane).

The franchise has become one of the biggest commercial successes of all time, having grossed $4.5 billion from five films.