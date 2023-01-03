Planned prison attack ‘frees’ 25 prisoners and causes 19 deaths; understand

Among the escaped prisoners is the head of the enemy group of the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.

Published on 01/03/2023, at 7:54 am Playback/YouTube Registered by Pedro Moraes

A significant number of prisoners, ie 19, were granted free passage to escape from the prison in Ciudad Juárez, located in northern Mexico, after an attack carried out was successful for the bandits. The crime took place on the morning of last Sunday (1st), according to the country’s government. In addition to the escape of the leader of a group allied with the Juárez cartel in its war against the Sinaloa cartel, around 25 people were injured.

Previously, the collective was headed by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States. The Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reported that ten guards died, in a press conference held this Monday (2). In addition, seven prisoners and two attackers are also among the victims.

In the branch of the wounded, one of them is a prisoner and the other 14 were serving time on the spot. In the early hours of the inaugural day of the year, a group arrived in armored vehicles and launched fire at the agents. Due to the new year, the place accumulated several relatives of the prisoners.

Five people who participated in the actions have been arrested so far, while the others are being sought by the authorities. In summary, the attack was attributed to a group of drug traffickers and took into account the escape of Ernesto Alfredo Piñón, according to the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

Called El Neto, the man corresponds to a leader of a cartel allied with Ciudad Juárez and an enemy of “El Chapo” Guzmán. Detained since 2009, Piñón is serving a 200-year prison sentence for kidnapping and murder.