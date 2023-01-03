Played the World Cup with Brazil in Qatar, now lives the worst moment of his life

Brazilian players lament the elimination in the World Cup

The dream of hexa da Brazilian Team was pushed back to 2026 in North America. When it seemed that everything was resolved, a shower of cold water ended everything. In overtime, Neymar made a great move after table with Rodrygo to make it 1 to 0. However, the coach Tite made a very serious mistake by launching the team to attack with the advantage on the scoreboard. In one of these attacks, the Croatia took the ball, went for it and scored the equalizer at the end of extra time thanks to petkovic.

And who won’t have a chance to lift the world title is Daniel Alves. The right-back, who played in three editions of the world Cup, only had two opportunities in the Qatar tournament. In 2010, in South Africaentered the field in the elimination against the Netherlands, in the same quarter-final stage. In 2014, he stayed on the bench and watched, astonished, the 7×1 chocolate of Germany in full Mineirão.

Daniel Alves at Pumas-MEX

In 2018, he would be the starter in Russia, but an injury took him out of combat, being cut for the call-up of Corinthians Fagner. Defending the yellow shirt since 2006, the full-back says a melancholy farewell to the pursuit of the only title he still needed to win with the canary team. In 2007, he scored the winning goal of the Copa America Against the Argentina, winning the competition again in 2019, as captain. won the Confederations Cup twice, in 2009 and 2013, being decisive in the first with a free-kick goal in the semifinals of the tournament.

Embarrassing situation

As if that were not enough, the player can also lose his contract with the cougars, from Mexico. The current bond runs until the middle of 2023. However, the board may terminate it earlier, as Daniel has been heavily criticized by the fans due to his performances in the team. Liga MX, which preceded the World Cup in Qatar. In addition, he faces off-field problems, as he has been accused of crimes committed against a woman.