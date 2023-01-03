Player receives cardiac massage after collapsing on pitch

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin received CPR after collapsing on the field during a match against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight (02).

Hamlin was unconscious for about nine minutes, according to information from the American media.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Hamlin tackled Bengals tackle Tee Higgins in the first quarter and briefly got to his feet before collapsing to the floor;

An ambulance rushed to the field to assist him, he was immobilized and placed in the vehicle;

During the situation, the American ESPN broadcast was cut to commercial four times while Hamlin was receiving treatment;

The broadcaster said rescuers were performing CPR on the 24-year-old. ;

; Both teams were gathered on the field and some athletes were praying as medical teams treated Hamlin;

Hamlin was given oxygen in the ambulance and the game was suspended by the NFL. ;

; According to the publication made by the American journalist of FOX19, Tricia Marcke, on her Twitter, Damar was intubated and is in critical condition.;

“The NFL gave each team five minutes to warm up and both coaches said “fuck it” and walked their teams off the field.” Brendan Sugrue, American journalist on his Twitter.

Some Bills players even cried on the field and were very scared of their teammate’s situation. After Hamlin was taken away by ambulance, team members gathered to pray for the athlete.

So far, there is no position from the franchise or the Football League on the player’s health status.

Look: